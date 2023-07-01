Milan (AFP)

Inter Milan, the third in the Italian Football League, announced the signing of French international striker Marcus Thuram on a free transfer, after his contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expired.

The Italian club said in a statement: “Marcus Thuram always ran quickly to achieve his goals and overcome all obstacles,” adding that “his story is closely linked to the story of Inter in October 2020.

When Thuram made his Champions League debut at the San Siro against the Nerazzurri.

For his part, the international striker, “10 international matches”, the son of the former international defender of Parma and Juventus and the 1998 world champion Lilian Thuram, said on his Instagram account that he had signed a five-year contract, while local media indicated that he would receive 6.5 million euros per season. .

The 26-year-old striker, who scored 13 goals in the Bundesliga last season and runner-up in the World Cup with his country, was a candidate to move to Paris Saint-Germain, but he refused the French champions and decided to join the ranks of Inter Milan, runner-up in the Champions League this year.

And the Italian media reported that Thuram also rejected an offer for the second pole of Milan, AC Milan, where he could have joined a group of French players, “Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez, Pierre Calulu, Mike Minyan.”

Inter will be the fourth team in Marcos’ professional career after Sochaux (2015-2017) and Guingamp (2017-2019), the French, and Borussia Monchengladbach (2019-2023).

Thuram, who gradually turned into an attacking center after playing for a long time as a winger, will form an attacking duo alongside Argentine world champion Lautaro Martinez, after the departure of Bosnian veteran Edin Dzeko, who moved to Turkish Fenerbahce.

Inter is negotiating with Chelsea, to try to solve the economic equation that would keep its Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku in its ranks, after playing with him last season on loan.