Thuram scores and Inter defeats Benfica

Thuram hero on the night of San Siro: Inter’s French striker scores the goal (assist by Dumfries well caught by Barella) who knocks out the Benfica and is worth first place in group A 4 points (with Real Sociedad, then Salzburg at 3 and the Portuguese at 0). A little concern about the condition of Marcus, who came out in the 73rd (in his place Alexi Sanchez).

Thuram, sore calf. The words of Simone Inzaghi after Inter-Benfica

On Marcus Thuram’s condition, Inter coach Simone Inzaghi explained at the end of the match: “He has a sore calf, let’s hope it’s nothing. The doctors are quite calm, but we have to wait at least 24 hours”, the words of the Nerazzurri coach. Inter will return to action on Saturday at San Siro against Bolognalast match before the international break and it will be necessary to understand if the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker will be available, also because the absence of Marko Arnautovic is already weighing on the attack (Medium-level muscle strain in the hamstring of the right thigh, he could return around the end of November).

Thuram, Marcus’ joy after the Inter-Benfica goal

Meanwhile, speaking to Inter TV, Marcus Thuram comments on the match won at San Siro against Benfica: “It’s incredible to have the fans pushing us for 90 minutes, it’s a great help and allowed us to take the three points ahead of them.” He talks to Mediaset about the agreement with Lautaro Martinez: “Lauti is one of the best strikers in the world, I’m learning to play with him and he with me. It’s easy to play with a player like that. We can still improve in training and in matches.” It seemed like a haunted race and Thuram managed to unlock it… “It doesn’t matter if I scored, anyone can score. Today I scored and I’m very content”

