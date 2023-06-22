The Devil aims to leap in quality in attack and dreams of a full-speed duo: the Frenchman plus Leao

Luca Bianchin

Marcus Thuram winks at Milan. The most drawn-out, awaited, postponed negotiation of this month for the Rossoneri is about to make the leap in quality. Milan expects an answer by Friday and optimism grows: the feeling in Milan is that Lilian’s son has chosen the Rossoneri. He would arrive on a free transfer, with a salary of around 5 million per season and probably a signing bonus: important figures, lower than those proposed by PSG. Also for this reason, it is not yet possible to write the final word on this story. Milan, however, is very convinced of being able to close.

scenarios — Thuram has been Milan’s first target for the attack in recent weeks. He was contacted immediately after the sacking of Paolo Maldini, a strong idea of ​​the new Furlani-Moncada era. Pioli spoke to him immediately on the phone, convinced that Marcus can change the face of the Rossoneri attack. A department with him and Leao would be very strong in transition and Milan would become a one-on-one team and attacks on spaces. Too soon to imagine those two together in the Rossoneri? Yes, but Milan hope that the answer will change by the end of the week. See also Foggia-Lecco will be the final promotion: on 13 June the first leg against Zaccheria

guler difficulty — Milan is always very interested in Arda Guler, 2005 of the Turkish player from Fenerbahce, who is loved by Casa Milan. However, the situation is very complicated, almost in a re-edition of the negotiation with Rafa Leao: family and various agents involved. In addition, Fener, a club that is not easy to deal with. Arda Guler has a 17.5 million release clause but a bank transfer will certainly not be enough to bring him to Milan. Milan, however, tries.