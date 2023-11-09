Thuram: “Never felt the weight of the surname. Worst moment? In 2021, when Inter faded”

Protagonist of the latest episode of New Brothers, a format broadcast on DAZN, Marcus Thuram, Inter striker, spoke about the most intimate aspects of his life. Here are his words:

At what age did you start playing football?

—

At 2-3 years old, when I started walking. My father gave me the passion for football, even if at the beginning he wanted me to play another sport. This is why I started in a club when I was 8-9 years old, a little late, because before that I did swimming and basketball.