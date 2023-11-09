Friday, November 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Thuram: “Never felt the weight of the surname. Worst moment? In 2021, when Inter faded”

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Thuram: “Never felt the weight of the surname. Worst moment? In 2021, when Inter faded”

To DAZN, Marcus Thuram, Inter striker, spoke about more intimate aspects of his life. Here are his words

Protagonist of the latest episode of New Brothers, a format broadcast on DAZN, Marcus Thuram, Inter striker, spoke about the most intimate aspects of his life. Here are his words:

At what age did you start playing football?

At 2-3 years old, when I started walking. My father gave me the passion for football, even if at the beginning he wanted me to play another sport. This is why I started in a club when I was 8-9 years old, a little late, because before that I did swimming and basketball.

#Thuram #felt #weight #surname #Worst #moment #Inter #faded

See also  Southampton vs. Liverpool: where will the key title game be seen?
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts