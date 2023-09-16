Inter-Milan 5-1, Thuram, Lautaro-Mkhitaryan devastating. Thiaw, nightmare night. Inzaghi nightmare for Pioli. REPORT CARDS

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter (rated 10 with… praise, impeccable tactical reading of the match) dominates Stefano Pioli’s Milan (rated 4.5) and takes home the fifth derby of 2023 (out of 5), but above all the first of a season that projects the Nerazzurri to the top of the table alone: ​​it ends 5-1 and it’s the middle of the night for the Devil. The Rossoneri soundly failed in their first major final exam after having passed the obstacles set out in the calendar with flying colors in the three initial championship matches (against Bologna, Turin and Rome).

Double and assist by Mkhitaryan (score 8) who goes easily without the ball in the Devil’s defense and sinks lethal shots that mark the course of this derby. Inter are devastating with Markus Thuram (vote 8) who wins the physical and technical duels against the Milan’s defense (the goal at the top corner is an absolute masterpiece, Mike Maignan is blameless for this and the other 4 Nerazzurri goals) and above all with a Malik Thiaw in complete confusion (rating 4.5)while at his side, Simon Kjaer limits the damage with a bit of experience but it is also an evening of extreme suffering for him (rating 5.5). Captain Davide Calabria (vote 5) runs, puts in a lot of heart and generosity, concentrates a lot to provide support in the middle of the pitch and the Nerazzurri team strikes inexorably on the right.

Lautaro Martinez (rating 7.5) is the great inspiration of Inter’s offensive maneuvers with plays of absolute quality: the opening in the 2-0 action was wonderful and Toro was then applauded when he caught Mkhitaryan with clarity and altruism for the 3-1 which erased Milan’s dreams of a comeback.

Frattesi also scores (rated 6.5: he plays for just under half an hour, dropping the very high goal that destroys Milan in the 93rd minute) and a few minutes earlier, on a penalty, the former Çalhanoğlu (the Turk gives order to the Nerazzurri’s maneuver as well as scoring the penalty for the momentary 4-1, rating 6.5), after a naivety of Theo Hernandez (rating 5.5even if the Frenchman had a decent first half with some very good offensive accelerations and the near goal that would have set the score at 1-1, perhaps changing the fate of this derby).

Inter-Milan, Loftus Cheek and Giroud save themselves in the Rossoneri’s nightmarish night

Milan? A very good Loftus Cheek is saved (6.5 rating) which showcases running, physicality and technique, as well as the warrior Olivier Giroud (6.5 rating): the French striker doesn’t get any scoring opportunities, but he fights against the Nerazzurri wall, playing splendidly from the bank: starting with the assist that scores the goal Rafa Leao. Portuguese? He only lights up for the Rossoneri during the momentary 2-1, otherwise he is caged in the Inter defense (rated 5.5). Pulisic’s performance is even darker: Captain America never finds a winning streak in his first Madonnina derby (vote 5), but not even from Chukwueze (rated 5.5) – who took over his place during the second half – noteworthy ideas arrive (the Nigerian winger tries to pass the man and create havoc without succeeding).

The Rossoneri midfield overall loses the match against the Nerazzurri (let’s not forget the perpetual motion of an indomitable Barella rating 6.5) and if Dutch Reijnders suffers a lotwhile at least managing to find some interesting plays (vote 5), Krunic in front of the defense he experiences a truly black evening (vote 5).

To close the Nerazzurri rearguard. Well Dimarco-Dumfries on the side (rating 6.5 as well as a Carlos Augusto who enters the last half hour well and is also the author of a nice long-range shot blocked by Maignan), the trio is almost perfect Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni (rating 7 from… department): some physiological difficulties, but overall a derby controlled in the best possible way to protect one player Summer mostly inactive in the ninety minutes.

INTER-MILAN 5-1 SCORESHEET

Markers: Mkhitaryan 5′, Thuram 38′, Leao 57′, Mkhitaryan 69′, Calhanoglu 79′, Frattesi 93′

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni (74′ De Vrij); Dumfries, Barella (63′ Frattesi), Çalhanoğlu (80′ Asllani), Mkhitaryan, Dimarco (63′ Carlos Augusto); Thuram (since 64 Arnautovic), Martínez. Available: Audero, Di Gennaro; Bisseck, Carlos Augusto, de Vrij, Pavard; Agoumé, Asllani, Cuadrado, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi; Arnautović, Sánchez. All.: Inzaghi.

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria (77′ Florenzi), Kjær, Thiaw, Hernández; Loftus-Cheek (86′ Musah), Krunić, Reijnders (77′ Jovic); Pulisic (56′ Chukwueze), Giroud (77′ Okafor), Leão. Available: Mirante, Sportiello; Bartesaghi, Florenzi, Pellegrino; Adli, Musah, Pobega, Romero; Chukwueze, Jovic, Okafor. All.: Pioli.

Referee: Sozza di Seregno.

Warned

Milan: Thiaw 24′, Theo 61′

Inter: Calhanoglu 72′, Frattesi 93′

