The Nerazzurri will pay him 6 million net a year, excluding bonuses, and wanted to include a “guarantee” in the agreement so as not to lose him easily. In the corporate plans it is a pillar of the attack for the next few years, not just a name to raise cash in the event of a sale
He arrived at Inter on a free transfer, but for the Viale della Liberazione club Marcus Thuram it was a sensational coup. And he certified it by putting a 95 million release clause in the contract. It will remain the same until the end of the agreement in 2028 and will not subside as the years go by.
#ThuramInter #secrets #contract #million #release #clause
Leave a Reply