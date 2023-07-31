We all deserve Marcus Thuram’s smile. We should all learn from those who, at a certain point in the conversation, look at us and then say: “I’m in love, you know? I’m in love with football. Every time I go out on the pitch I’m happy. And in life when you’re happy and do what you love most in the world, then things end up going right. And you do everything to make them go right”. We are in Tokyo, at the Park Hyatt they serve starred food, the night has just begun and the Shinjuku district is ready to unleash its energy. After all, just like Marcus.