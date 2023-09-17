Another super performance from the Frenchman, author of the spectacular 2-0. “With Lautaro we get on wonderfully and, after the double against Italy, I told Frattesi that he had to score in the derby too… He kept his word”

Andrea Ramazzotti – MILAN

Lukaku who? We’re not there yet, but… almost. Marcus Thuram in four days erased the memory of the Belgian and his summer turnaround. Romelu was supposed to be the driving force behind the team destined to aim for the second star, while the son of art, in the original plans of Viale della Liberazione, was the talent to be slowly grown behind LuLa. The first four days of the championship told a different story because Big Rom’s “betrayal” allowed Thuram to take a starting shirt and put in spectacular performances. Convincing against Monza on his debut, he had a foot in both goals in Cagliari, blew away Fiorentina with a goal, an assist and a penalty, while tonight he kicked off the action for the 1-0 and he signed the doubling. Scattered here and there, in all his Nerazzurri performances, intelligent movements for the team that have already made the fans fall in love.

See also MotoGP | Delays in Argentina also due to the war in Ukraine WE HAVE COME THIS FAR — Marcus will look back on the goal against Milan many times because it was a ballistic masterpiece, a wonderful goal, facilitated by the Rossoneri defense which allowed him to play one-on-one against Thiaw, but Lilian’s son finished the action with a right at the intersection of incredible strength and precision. Before rejoicing with his hands to his ears, while the whole stadium was now singing its chorus “We have come all this way to see Thuram score”. In the second half he came out to make way for Arnautovic when the result was still in the balance, but if Inter were able to manage and then suffocate the timid Rossoneri reaction after Leao’s 2-1, it was thanks to the double advantage built by the number 9 which, not surprisingly, was among the most complimented after the race. “Marotta and Ausilio also wanted to sign him last January – admitted Inzaghi – and I had also spoken with Deschamps. Marcus is a boy with great qualities, a great person who was immediately loved. For us he was a great acquisition and The company that had already been following him for 12 months was good.” See also Sampdoria, bad defense, almost two goals per game: Doria in the lead for only 6 minutes

HE AND YOURI — Thuram became the second Frenchman to score for Inter in a derby, after Youri Djorkaeff who scored two goals for his cousins ​​in 1996-97. As happened after the match against Fiorentina, even after the derby Marcus had sky-high morale: “The scream from San Siro after the 2-0 – he admitted – was a nice noise and afterwards my teammates also came to hug me … Playing in this stadium is exceptional and the fans are incredible. It was a truly beautiful afternoon. When I signed for Inter I was happy because they had waited for me after my injury in 2021: I hoped to fit in quickly, but Above all, I was happy because I was arriving at one of the best clubs in Europe and I was very happy to play with these teammates. Now I’m enjoying this moment.” Then the memory of the goal scored by his father against Milan, over 7,000 days ago. “But he didn’t do it on purpose, I did…” he said, laughing. And here we are with the thanks: “Denzel’s assist was a bit long, but I still found myself one on one with the defender (Thiaw, ed.) and I tried. I said to myself: ‘I have to shoot’. And so I Done…”. Final on the understanding with Lautaro: “I feel very comfortable with him because he understands the game. He’s one of the best in the world and I’m learning a lot from him. The hug to Frattesi after the fifth goal? I ran from the bench because I told him sent a message this week after the brace against Italy, writing to him that he had to score against Inter too.” See also WRC | Evans: "Without Ogier, the fight will be open for the title"

BENZEMA’S COMPLIMENTS — Then in the evening Thuram also expressed his joy on Instagram. “Milan is still Nerazzurri” was his comment on Instagram. Among those who celebrated him was also his compatriot (and Golden Ball winner) Benzema who wrote to him from Saudi Arabia “You are on fire”.