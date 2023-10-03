The Inter striker has not celebrated in the Champions League since October 2020, when the Belgian played in Milan and took his place in the hearts of the fans

Marcus Thuram had been waiting for a night like this for 1,071 days, i.e. on 27 October 2020, when wearing a Borussia Mönchengladbach shirt he scored a brace in the Germans' 2-2 draw against Real Madrid. This time he scored only once, but his goal was decisive in winning the three points. Lautaro remains the team's striker with his 10 goals out of the team's 21 total, but the Frenchman has risen to 3 after the two scored against Fiorentina and Milan. Lilian's son is increasingly a protagonist and also against Benfica he played an all-round game, with assists for the Bull, shots, dribbles and intelligent movements to create spaces and tie up the game. And if Lukaku is conquering Rome with 4 centers in 6 appearances, Marcus has already made him forget and has earned the chorus that the AC Milan fans sang for Kakà and the Neapolitans for Higuain…

IN HISTORY — Thuram became the third Frenchman to score in the Champions League with an Inter shirt: before him Vieira in 2006 against Bayern Munich and Djorkaeff in 1998 against Sturm Graz. Naturally he took everyone's compliments and smiled: "I'm happy for these three points – he said – because they were very important. We won in front of our fans and we are really satisfied. It's not important that I scored: Lautaro, Mkhitaryan or others could have done it too. Let's say that this time it was the turn of me and I'm happy. Lautaro? He's one of the best strikers in the world. I'm learning to play with him and he's learning with me. Everything is easier when you have a player like him alongside you and we can still improve a lot. Thu-La better than Lu-La? I just like playing for Inter." Then on the group standings, which significantly improved after the 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad: "Are we first together with the Spaniards? Every point is important and we wanted to win in front of our fans. We succeeded, but we must continue like this."

HARDENED CALF — Marcus left early due to a soreness in his calf, on which the ice pack was immediately placed. "Let's hope it's nothing serious" said Inzaghi who already has Arnautovic out and, without the boy born in Parma, he would only have Martinez and Sanchez available on Saturday against Bologna. The Piacenza coach hopes to have him available because in 9 appearances, between the championship and the Champions League, he already has 3 goals and 4 assists. A nice haul considering that he has been at Pinetina since July and that he arrived on a free transfer, paying "only" 8 million in commissions to his agents and 6 million net (with the benefit of the Growth Decree) to him as wages. So far it is proving to be a great coup by the management and the Nerazzurri fans are enjoying it, without regrets for the "betrayal" of Big Rom.