From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Thunderstorms and rain are to be expected in north-eastern Italy from Monday evening (June 19). The weather conditions have serious consequences for tourism.

Munich/Bozen – Holidaymakers in Italy can expect mainly sun and heat in the coming days, but thunderstorms in some northern regions. A change in the weather with rain and wind is forecast for Monday evening (June 19), particularly in South Tyrol and the Piedmont region. The changeable weather conditions in Italy, which have been going on for weeks, have some significant consequences for tourism. From Tuesday (June 20), strikes at Italian airports will add to the existing problems.

“Due to the yellow alert level issued by the civil protection authorities for the risk of severe thunderstorms, which also affect Trentino-Alto Adige, the municipal administration is again calling for caution,” said the Municipality of Merano on Monday with According to the weather forecast, the high temperatures of up to 30 degrees will end in the afternoon in the north-eastern province. According to the Italian weather service, after initial cloud formation meteo.it thunderstorms during the evening.

Italy is struggling with heat and storms: South Tyrol is preparing for thunderstorms

While smaller thunderstorms and rain are expected around Trento, the weather service called out the yellow thunderstorm warning level, especially for Bolzano. The municipality of Meran therefore asked the citizens to “exercise extreme caution and avoid possible danger spots.” The weather is expected to calm down on Tuesday for the time being, before isolated thunderstorms can break out again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Just a few weeks ago, violent storms and floods claimed many lives in Italy. Emilia-Romagna was particularly affected, as here in Rimini. © IMAGO/Ph © Giorgio Salvatori

The province of Trentino-Alto Adige is not the only region in northern Italy where changeable weather is expected. Rain and falling temperatures are also expected around the city of Veneto in northeastern Italy, stretching from the Adriatic Sea to the Alps. In addition, the Alps in the northwest will probably not be spared from bad weather. In contrast to Trentino-South Tyrol, a thunderstorm warning level has not yet been declared for these regions.

Storms in Italy deter tourists – numerous cancellations for June and July

The effects of the sometimes severe storms in Italy on tourism can now be seen in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna. The region was recently hit by severe storms and rainfall. Floods claimed lives and missing, thousands of people had to be evacuated. In the meantime, the situation has calmed down again, but there is still no trace of foreign tourists in the seaside resorts on the Adriatic.

“Every second German has currently canceled his reservation for the June vacation in Romagna, for July we are at 25 percent cancellations,” said the President of the Hoteliers’ Association Federalberghi of Emilia Romagna, Patrizia Rinaldis, according to information from the Berlin morning post with. Germans probably assumed that the coastal areas were also affected by the floods. However, this is not the case. Many seaside resorts on the Riviera were therefore spared. (nz)