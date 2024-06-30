Home page World

Press Split

Lightning strikes in North Rhine-Westphalia. © Thomas Rensinghoff/dpa

Severe storms are sweeping across parts of Germany. The wind is blowing at almost hurricane force in places, and rain is falling in torrents from the sky. Tens of thousands of football fans have also felt this.

Dortmund/Offenbach – Fallen trees, impressive lightning in the sky and football fans who got soaking wet: During the night there were heavy crashes and lightning in large parts of Germany.

Especially in the west and southwest, masses of water and hailstones fell from the sky during the thunderstorms. However, the police and fire departments later said that the incident had been relatively harmless.

The storms in Germany came right in the middle of the round of 16 of the European Football Championship. Many fans wanted to watch the German national team’s game against Denmark in Dortmund, which ended 2-0 for Germany, in front of screens or TVs in the open air. Meteorologists from the German Weather Service (DWD) had warned against going to public viewing events in the affected regions. Several events were then cancelled.

The strongest gust was measured in Hesse

In the end, the thunderstorms were less severe than expected. There were “only very isolated heavy squalls and hurricane-like gusts,” said a spokesman for the DWD in Offenbach. These occurred locally, especially in Rhineland-Palatinate and Hesse. “Based on models, we thought that this would occur over a wider area, but that actually didn’t happen.” The strongest gust was measured in Frankenberg in Hesse at 107 kilometers per hour.

There was a noticeable flash of lightning in the sky: Nationwide, over 100,000 lightning strikes were expected during the night, said DWD meteorologist Nico Bauer. “Lightning activity was very, very high.” An exact total number was not available on Sunday. Around midnight, meteorologists counted 22,000 lightning strikes per half hour.

According to the DWD, there was also heavy rain in some areas: in some areas, amounts of between 30 and 40 liters per square meter fell in a short space of time. In some places, 50 to 60 liters fell, said the spokesman. Streets and cellars were under water in some places. In some places, trees fell and blocked streets. Cellars flooded.

Fire brigades were called out to many operations – including fires caused by lightning striking houses. In Speyer in Rhineland-Palatinate, for example, lightning struck an apartment building. According to the police, no one was injured. There was also a fire in Lübtheen, south of Schwerin. In Saarland alone, police and fire brigades responded to 140 operations.

Football fans had to be strong

In Dortmund, the round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark was temporarily interrupted due to a thunderstorm. Powerful lightning was visible above the stadium, and hail and heavy rain fell on the pitch. Torrents of rain rained down from the roof of the Dortmund stadium onto the front rows of spectators. After a forced break of around 25 minutes, the game continued.

The public viewing events in Dortmund were cancelled early because the danger posed by the storm was too great for the fans, the reason given. In Frankfurt am Main, the fan mile had already been closed in advance. But other gatherings were also affected: the SWR3 Rheinland-Pfalz Open Air concert event in Mainz also had to be cancelled due to the storm. By this time, almost 10,000 people had come to the venue on the Große Bleiche in Mainz.

Important railway line closed for hours

There were no major disruptions on the roads or rails. In some cases, however, it took longer to reach the destination. According to the Federal Police, lightning struck the railway line between Dortmund and Hamm in the evening. Although no one was injured, the line was closed for a short time. The railway line between Hanover and Minden was also closed for hours after a lightning strike.

What are the prospects?

Recently, there have been several severe thunderstorms in Germany. In Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, for example, they recently led to severe flooding with several deaths.

At the start of the new week, the DWD is expecting changeable and significantly cooler weather. There will be frequent showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will reach a maximum of just over 20 degrees. According to meteorologists, warmer weather is not expected until next weekend. dpa