Genoa – It has been changed the yellow warning for thunderstorms issued by Arpal. The alert will end:

At 10am on Friday 22 September in the west on the coast and in the hinterland (zones A, D).

At 2pm on Friday 22 September in the Center and the Levant, on the coast and inland (zones B, C, E.)

The passage of the first disturbance between the evening and the night of yesterday, Wednesday 20 September, in Liguria brought scattered and locally strong showers and thunderstorms, in particular in the Centre-West, with hourly intensity of 38.6 mm in Prai (municipality of Campo Ligure, Genoa), 25.4 mm in one hour in Stella S. Giustina (municipality of Stella, Savona) and 21 mm in one hour in Barbagelata (municipality of Lorsica, Genoa). The instability continued into today’s morning, with cumulative amounts of 43 mm in one hour in Urbe – Vara Sup. (municipality of Urbe). At the moment (updated at 11.50), the maximum daily cumulative amount is 150 mm, again in the municipality of Urbe, in the province of Savona.

In the next few hours, unstable conditions will remain in the region with some possible precipitation breaks in the afternoon. However, from late afternoon, there will be a new worsening of the scenario and a resumption of the phenomena. The most intense passage is expected from tonight and until tomorrow, Friday 22 September, starting from the West and extending towards the Centre-East. Widespread rainfall of up to heavy intensity with cumulative up to high rainfall is expected and a high probability of strong and/or organized thunderstorms. The winds will be strong southerly, gusty especially on the western capes and on the mountains; the sea is expected to be very rough due to a wave formed from the South/South-West. The phenomena will attenuate during tomorrow starting from the west.

Forecasts

THURSDAY 21 SEPTEMBER: Conditions of marked instability with locally scattered showers or thunderstorms, even strong ones. From late afternoon, the approach of a new disturbance causes widespread rainfall starting from the west, ranging in intensity to heavy with significant cumulative areas and a high probability of strong and/or organized thunderstorms. Southern winds strengthening to strong (50-60 km/h) and gusty especially on the mountains (possible gusts over 100 km/h on the most exposed ridges). Sea rising to very rough due to waves from the South/South-West in the evening.

FRIDAY 22 SEPTEMBER: The transit of the frontal system causes widespread rainfall of up to heavy intensity with cumulative up to high intensity. The phenomena may take on a thunderstorm character with a high probability of strong and/or organized thunderstorms. Tendency towards attenuation of the phenomena during the day starting from the west. Strong winds (50-60 km/h) from the south, gusty especially on the heads of A and on the mountains (possible gusts over 100 km/h on the most exposed ridges). Very rough sea due to a South/South-West wave, locally rough on the exposed coasts of AB.

SATURDAY 23 SEPTEMBER: The entry of cold air at high altitude linked to the transit of the trough axis determines a residual instability with possible scattered showers or thunderstorms up to moderate, particularly in the central hours. Locally strong winds (40-50 km/h) southerly on C, generally rotation from the northern quadrants with local reinforcements on AB. Very rough sea due to south-westerly waves, gradually receding starting from the west.