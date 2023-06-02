Thunderstorms also during this long weekend of June 2nd, with decidedly lower temperatures than a year ago: in 2022, during this holiday period, the first 40°C in the shade was recorded in Italy. Antonio Sanò, founder of the site www.iLMeteo.ittherefore confirms that even in recent months we have observed important signs of climate change and also this last stormy phase reminds us that the energy involved has increased due to global warming.

In detail, the Republic Day will see showers in the afternoon close to the reliefs and in the adjacent areas: it will be thunderstorms in the internal Apennine areas, in the Alps and in the Pre-Alps, which will subsequently run out in the evening. Along the coasts the situation will be better.

During the weekend, on the other hand, a ‘Marseillaise’ perturbation will arrive, i.e. from the South of France, which will bring more continuous and widespread rains to the North; in the Center we will still have clear spells and thunderstorms, from the word ‘storm’ therefore not persistent but for a short ‘time’, while in the South the sun will prevail with temperatures close to 30°C.

Speaking of temperatures, during the weekend in the North there will be cities that will barely exceed the maximum 20°C, in particular where the rainy phases will persist in the central hours of the day: an almost autumnal interlude at the beginning of June, very rare in recent years, it’s the exception that proves the rule.

The rule that will probably soon make us regret these days, decidedly stormy but also pleasant from a thermal point of view.

IN DETAIL

Friday 2. In the north: afternoon thunderstorms in the Alps, Pre-Alps, Apennines, more rare in the plains. In the centre: gradually more unstable and stormy on the hills and nearby areas. In the south: afternoon thunderstorms.

Saturday 3. In the north: frequent showers or thunderstorms. Middle: Widespread afternoon showers. In the south: sunny except for some isolated showers.

Sunday 4. In the north: widespread showers especially in inland areas, better on the coasts. In the centre: downpours scattered especially over Tuscany, Sardinia and the Adriatic coast. In the south: sunny except for a few short downpours.

TREND: New very unstable week with rains and thunderstorms.