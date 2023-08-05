Thunderstorms in Rome, streets invaded by white foam: “Caused by dirt residues”

A white foam has invaded the streets of Rome after the rains on Friday and Saturday. A phenomenon that has not escaped social media, quickly becoming viral. “All of Rome full of this white foam, what will it be?”, the question of a user who shared a video on Facebook.

According to the Roman edition of Corriere della Sera, it is a combination of “substances and dirt, of an organic nature, from leaves to food residues, found on the asphalt” and rain.

“The greater these remains, the greater the foam,” explained Luca Tortora, professor of chemistry in the science department of the Roma Tre University, to the newspaper.

“The effect is determined by the interaction between the water and the organic material on the road surface that has not been removed, such as pollen, foliage, food waste or other organic materials: the stronger the rain, the more air is absorbed into the inside of a mixture of water, i.e. rain, and waste of an organic nature, which then creates the foam”, he added.