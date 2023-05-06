Culiacán, Sinaloa.- During the night of this Friday there will be heavy rains in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; while Baja California and Durango will have showers, according to the weather forecast from the National Weather Service.

The rains in the aforementioned states will be accompanied by electric shocks, strong gusts of wind and possible hail fall. The mimas will be caused by the interaction of a dry line, located in Coahuila, with a low pressure channel, moisture ingress from both coasts, and tropical and subtropical jet currents.

Similarly, the agency belonging to the Conagua forecast rwind axes up to 80 km/h possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas; in addition to gusts of wind of up to 70 km/h with dust storms in Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

For this Saturday, the combination of the dry line with the subtropical jet stream, a low pressure channel and the entry of humidity will cause heavy rains accompanied by electric shocks and strong winds in Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

The agency also foresees wind gusts of up to 70 km/h with the possible formation of whirlwinds and tornadoes in Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

For her part, the second heat wave It will continue over a large part of the national territory, with a hot to very hot environment and maximum temperatures above 40 °C in areas of Tamaulipas; while Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango and Sinaloa will experience maximums between 35 to 40 °C

Rain forecast for this Saturday, May 6, 2023:

Heavy rains with very strong points (50 to 75 mm): Hidalgo, Guerrero and Oaxaca.

Intervals of showers with heavy punctual rains (25 to 50 mm): Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Tlaxcala and the State of Mexico.

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Coahuila, Michoacán, Mexico City, Morelos, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Colima.

Heavy rains could be accompanied by electric shocks and possible hail fall.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for this Saturday, May 6, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 40 to 45 °C: Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Zacatecas, Durango, Sinaloa, Morelos, Puebla (southwest) and Quintana Roo.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Baja California Sur, Sonora (south), Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo and the State of Mexico (southwest).

Forecast of minimum temperatures for this Saturday, May 6, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora, Chihuahua, Durango and the State of Mexico.

Wind forecast for this Saturday, May 6, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h: Sinaloa, and with dust storms: Chihuahua and Durango.

Wind with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and possible formation of whirlwinds or tornadoes: Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas.

Weather forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN forecasts dispersed clouds and no rain in the region. Cold environment in the morning with possible frost in mountainous areas and warm environment in the afternoon. North and northwest wind with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust storms on the peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sonora and Sinaloa

Partly cloudy skies and no rain in the region. In the morning, cold environment with frosts in the mountains of Sonora. During the afternoon, warm to hot environment. West and northwest wind with gusts of 60 km/h and possible dust storms in Sonora and up to 80 km/h with dust storms in Sinaloa.

Weather forecast for Durango, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas

The SMN forecast for Tamaulipas a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with heavy rain, electric shocks and hail fall. Temperate environment in the morning and very hot in the afternoon. East component wind of 30 to 40 km/h in the region, with gusts of up to 70 km/h and possible whirlwinds or tornadoes.