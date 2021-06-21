ofMartina Lippl shut down

Severe storms hit the west of Germany on Sunday night. The weather situation remains explosive. There is now a threat of more severe storms.

Update from June 21, 13:52: There is still no all-clear. What the storms in Germany (see first report) concerns, advises the DWD especially in the south to be careful this Monday. Already at the weekend there had been a crash in large parts of Franconia (Bavaria). In some regions there was a brutal drop in temperature – read the details here.

Germany: Severe storms expected in parts of the country

Our first report from June 20th: Munich – The weather in Germany has gotten between two fronts. Tief Ulfert sometimes brings storm-like thunderstorms from west to east. In some regions of Germany, the German Weather Service (DWD) warns of violent storms on Sunday: with hurricane gusts of 120 km / h, heavy rain and hail the size of golf balls (up to five centimeters). “There is potential for tornadoes,” says the DWD warning report.

It was already turbulent on Sunday night in western Germany. Violent thunderstorms with hail raged over North Rhine-Westphalia and the Rhineland. In Cologne alone, the fire brigade said it had deployed 244 times. “At around 1 o’clock last night, a thunderstorm with heavy rain hit Cologne. The professional fire brigade and all units of the voluntary fire brigade were up to around 7 am this morning to repair the water damage, ”tweeted the Cologne fire brigade on Sunday morning.

The weather continues to be determined by hot and sometimes humid subtropical air. According to the DWD weather experts, the risk of thunderstorms is increasing in all parts of Germany: initially in the north and in places in the south, then in the course of the day in the east and south as well as in the central low mountain range. In between, however, the sun also shines, especially in the southeast and east.

Sultry hot and heavy thunderstorms – severe weather alarm in Germany

In the late afternoon and evening, heavy thunderstorms come from France and Switzerland and spread to the south and southwest – with heavy rain, heavy hail and possibly hurricane gusts. It remains humid hot with 27 to 37 degrees with the highest values ​​in the east, on the North Sea coast and in the Eifel it is a little cooler.

In Baden-Württemberg, the first thunderstorms are approaching in the afternoon. Here you can expect heavy storms – heavy rain up to 50 liters per square meter in a short time, large hail (with grain sizes of 3 to 5 centimeters) and hurricane gusts of 120 km / h. “There is potential for tornadoes,” says the DWD warning report. Then the storms spread to the northeast over Bavaria, southern Hesse to Thuringia.

On the night of Monday, violent thunderstorms move from the southwest and south across the center to the north. According to the DWD, heavy rain, squalls and hail can be expected in the west and northwest. In the south-east and on the Oder and Neisse rivers, however, it usually remains dry. Lows between 22 and 14 degrees.

Storms in Germany: There is a risk of violent thunderstorms, heavy rain, storms and hail

Extreme heat loads are still to be expected on Sunday. For the following days, however, the DWD recently saw a slight cooling in its forecast. “At the beginning of the coming week, the cold front from Tief Ulfert will cross us to the east and displace the heat,” they say. Even if the greatest risk of storms has been averted, showers and thunderstorms are likely to continue.

Severe storms in Germany: There is a threat of hurricane gusts, hail and heavy rain, as the weather service graphic shows. © DWD graphics

Violent storms in the neighboring country

Storms had already caused considerable damage in the Netherlands. To the west of Utrecht, six houses were so badly damaged on Friday that they can no longer be inhabited for the time being. Nine people were injured. Thousands of trees were also knocked over in the region of the Utrechtse Heuvelrug National Park. It may have been a tornado, said a spokesman for the authorities. Investigations by the weather service have not yet been completed. In parts of Germany, too, there were weather-related traffic obstructions. (ml with material from dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

