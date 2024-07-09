Home page World

Aachen – A cyclist was hit by a falling tree during a severe thunderstorm in Stolberg near Aachen on Monday evening and suffered life-threatening injuries. The thunderstorm also caused major traffic disruptions in the evening and caused numerous trees to fall down, police reported. There were five traffic accidents in Aachen and the surrounding area involving property damage. Over 60 operations were carried out within an hour due to the thunderstorm. dpa