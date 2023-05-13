Spice – Operating room unusable due to storm. It happened in La Spezia where in a room on the first floor of the Operating Block of the Sant’Andrea hospital the water came down from the false ceiling due to the infiltrations caused by the rain.

The scheduled interventions were postponed or carried out in other rooms. Asl5 has communicated that it is ready to repair the fault caused by the bad weather: “The restoration works will end shortly, therefore, the scheduled surgical activity will resume on Monday 15 May. Meanwhile, the emergency-urgency surgical activity in the various specialties has been always guaranteed in the operating rooms on the ground floor of the aforementioned block, while the obstetric-gynecological activity in the operating rooms on the second floor”.

It’s not the first time this has happened. On the occasion of heavy storms in the old La Spezia hospital similar inconveniences had occurred in the past. Maintenance work has been going on for some time.