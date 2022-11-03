Genoa – First flooding and inconvenience due to a strong storm that hit Genoa in the late afternoon. Arpal had issued the yellow alert throughout the region for an Atlantic disturbance that should lead to heavy rains and other phenomena until tomorrow. Dozens of interventions by the local police for uncovered manholes, flooded roads and even some road accidents caused by poor visibility.

Among the arteries affected by the disturbance also the Sopraelevata, which flooded with traffic slowdowns and queues. Firefighters are also working on flooding in basements. The inconveniences are recorded in all areas of the Ligurian capital, from the center to the suburbs.