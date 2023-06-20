It’s going to storm. At the beginning of the afternoon it is still bright blue in most places, but from the second half of the afternoon it starts to thunder. Thunderstorms, hail, rain and wind are moving from the southwest to the northeast across our country.

After days of drought – except for a single drizzle – there is finally a chance today for ‘a few really good showers’, according to weatherman Johnny Willemsen from Weather plaza. “The showers can now be seen over England and are growing on the right. Precisely because of the warming that is now taking place in Belgium, France and the Netherlands and the sweltering weather that this creates, those showers are gaining extra strength.”

This force manifests itself in thunder, lightning, rain, heavy wind gusts of 75 to 100 km/h and hailstones up to 3 centimeters in size. "You only see large hailstones in the summer," says Willemsen. "That is because the ice crystals are sucked up and down in a shower and then clump together. In the summer the airflow is much stronger and the clumps get bigger."

Where and when?

When can we expect today’s first showers? The weather models disagree with each other in terms of timing, but the best estimate, according to Willemsen, is that the southwest of our country will be affected first. “It will start in and around Zeeland and Brabant from about four o’clock and the showers will move to the northeast.”

According to Willemsen, this is happening at a rapid pace and the showers will pass quickly. The temperature does drop during the showers, but it doesn’t get cold. “The minimum is at 17 degrees, so we stay in fairly warm air.”

Code yellow applies to the entire country on Tuesday afternoon, because traffic and outdoor activities may be affected by the weather.

Pleasant summer

Whether it will be done with the rain after this is not yet certain. "The answer is in the middle. Tomorrow will be dry with lots of sun. On Thursday there will be a stock of thunderstorms over France and Germany and probably Limburg and Brabant will also take part of it, but a large part of the Netherlands probably won't." Then follows another dry period with nice summer weather. ,,From Friday we will be dealing with pleasant temperatures of 23 at the sea to 26 inland. On Sunday, the temperature rises from 24 to 28 degrees.

Evening Four Days

Organizations of evening four days have been informed by the Koninklijke Wandelbond Nederland (KWbN) about how to act in the predicted weather. The union has sent the organizations a protocol. It states, among other things, that the weather must be closely monitored before and during walks and how participants can be kept informed whether the event will take place.

Evening four days are being walked throughout the country this week, mainly by students. If runners are still caught by bad weather, the organizations will make use of an emergency plan. “Then they know that they should not sit under a tree,” said a spokesperson for the walking association.

The run on IJburg in Amsterdam has been canceled for Tuesday evening due to the predicted bad weather. The spokesperson for the walking association could not provide an overview of the total number of cancellations.

