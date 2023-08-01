“Good morning. Today you go to work”, says the alarm clock. “Work is good for you. You go out, you have a nice chat, you feel useful. A healthy self-image is good for you.” Job doesn’t listen to his alarm clock, nobody does. After waking up it is set and even though everyone says you can’t notice it, Job wants to have his attention. He is convinced that he does feel it.

When his regulator measures him through, he experiences lightheadedness. When corrections are made afterwards, it tickles as if someone removes small splinters from his brain with tweezers. It takes a few minutes, then he is completely ready for the new day: his morning mood is suppressed, he is cheerful, sociable and full of zeal.

“It’s a beautiful morning, but there is a chance of thunderstorms,” greets the front door when Job goes outside. “Put on your coat. I recommend walking the first stops, walking is good for you.”

The bus stop is around the corner. When Job joins the queue, the bus is just arriving. It’s just like always: full as a sardine can. “We have room for three people,” reports the bus stop.

Job is not given priority, he immediately feels the slight itch of the stop his regulator instructs. Before his frustration can develop, the replacement feeling emerges: happiness for travelers who can come along. Stimulated, he decides to walk all the way to the office today. He does not like crowds on the bus, besides, walking is good for him. The desire grows in him to share his decision with the woman who is standing in line in front of him: “I’m going for a walk today. The weather is nice and a little exercise can’t hurt.”

“But it can thunder,” reports the woman. The delay in her response by her active regulator is almost imperceptibly small. “Do you make sure you can take shelter when it starts to rain?”

“Thank you for your concern,” replies Job. “I appreciate that.” As he exits the queue, he feels the warm glow of reward: he has compensated well for his autistic predisposition.

He hadn’t seen the man who hits him on the shoulder as he leaves the line. The skinny youngster almost runs, so it is a solid collision. „Fuck off, slice”, the man snaps in flat English. He gives a push that nearly knocks Job over.

Job watches his attacker in shock. It’s unregulated, it blows through his mind. A lost tourist? A sailor? They say there are sometimes people in town from socially disadvantaged countries, but Job has never met one before.

The regulator has to work hard, it seems like pinpricks. The primary reflex is quickly suppressed, as is the emerging verbal abuse – tantrums are not good for you and are also socially undesirable. Instead, Job feels sorry for the stranger who disappears just around the corner. Haste and swearing and aggression – how unhappy that man must be!

Job feels his heartbeat drop, friendly calm pervades him. He knows the itch he now feels on his left temple: it is the regulator who reports a dangerous person to the central. Taking responsibility is good for you, Job knows, he experiences the accompanying satisfaction.

As he walks on to the office, deep happiness pervades him. He hardly recognizes it, it feels no different than on other days.

The first clap of thunder heralds the turn of the weather. The predicted storm is approaching…

This is the fifth winning story of the NRC Summer Writing Contest for which participants wrote a fragment of the imaginary dystopian novel Myopia.