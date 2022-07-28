In Moscow, from noon until the end of the day on July 28, showers, thunderstorms and hail are expected, as well as squally winds. Management announced this on Thursday. Ministry of Emergency Situations in Moscow. According to weather forecasts, wind gusts can reach 20 m/s.

Muscovites are advised to observe security measures and not to go outside. You should also bypass power lines, do not hide under trees and shaky structures.

In addition, the message notes that all electrical appliances must be turned off at home.

Motorists are asked to be more careful on the roads, observe the speed limit and avoid sudden maneuvers.

Earlier in the day, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that no heat wave is expected in August, but the weather in Moscow will be summery.

He noted that, according to preliminary calculations, a slight increase in temperature will begin as early as August 1.