Cloudy weather with rain, thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Moscow, reported on Friday, April 30 on the website Hydrometeorological Center Russia.

During the day in Moscow, it is predicted up to 15 degrees Celsius, at night it will get colder to +5. In the Moscow region, the temperature will range from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, on Saturday night – from +3 to +8.

The speed of the south and south-west winds in the Moscow region will be from 6 to 11 m / s, in places gusts will reach 15-20 m / s.

“Cloudy. Rain. In the afternoon, there is a thunderstorm in some areas, ”the Hydrometeorological Center noted.

It is specified that the yellow level of weather hazard will operate in Moscow due to rain until 00:00 on May 1, due to gusty winds – until 03:00 on May 1, also because of a thunderstorm – until 21:00 on April 30.

The atmospheric pressure in the region will be 743 mm Hg.

On April 29, the forecaster announced a “window” of good weather for the May holidays.