Jumpshipsthe development studio of the newly launched Somervillewas acquired by the publisher Thunderful, which announced the agreement in a press release. The text speaks of maintaining total creative autonomy for the software house founded by Chris Olsen and Dino Patti.

Jumpship executives: Chris Olsen (Founder), Claire Boissiere (Studio Director), Dino Patti (Founder and Executive Producer) and Georgi Simonov (Art Director).

Jumpship was founded in 2017 around the Somerville project, conceived by Olsen and developed together with Patti, former CEO and founder of Playdead, which has come to a conclusion in these hours. With the acquisition, Dino Patti will also become Strategic Advisor of Thunderful Games.

The acquisition of Jumpship is the first made by Thunderful since Anders Maiqvist became CEO of the company. Naturally, both parties express their satisfaction with the successful agreement, which will become operational starting today, with the publisher adding a valuable developer to its staff and the studio having greater guarantees to develop its future titles.