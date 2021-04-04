The ThundercatsAn animated series from the 80s that starred cosmic felines, they marked a whole generation. Now, they could repeat the same success with the reboot by Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla vs Kong.

In conversation with Deadline, the filmmaker confessed to being a huge fan of the show, so he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make a new kind of science fiction and fantasy movie that people have never seen before.

At the moment, the film is in the early stages, but the director already has his friend Simon Barrett as the scriptwriter. In addition, several names are already sounding to be part of the cast, such as Vin Diesel.

According to Daniel Richtman, Vin Diesel is very interested in a Thundercats role. Since he didn’t offer any more detail on the role, fans have made all kinds of speculation. The stakes indicate that he could play the leader Lion-O or Panthro due to certain physical similarities.

What can we expect from the new version of Thundercats?

On the tone of the film, Adam Wingard explained to Deadline that he is committed to the mythology, characters and even colors of the original series. “I want to make a Thundercats movie that takes you back to that 80s aesthetic,” he said previously.

“I don’t want to reinvent her appearance. Nor do I want to do it in live action. I don’t want him to look like Cats. I want to make a movie that has never been seen before. A hybrid CGI movie that has a hyper-realistic look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoons and CGI, ”explained the filmmaker.

What is the Thundercats about?

The fiction presents us with a group of humanoid felines who come to live on what they call the Third Planet. The plot of the series begins in Thundera, a planet about to explode, which forces the Thundercats, the highest caste of thunderian nobles, to flee in a fleet of spaceships.