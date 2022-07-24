To the San Diego Comic-Con Marvel movie logo and release date have been revealed Thunderbolts, where many less heroic characters will return. The film will be released on July 26, 2024and will conclude what the Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine started in the various TV series and various films.

The Thunderbolts are a group of former supervillains in comics, struggling with heroic deeds. In the film we will probably see US Agent (seen in Falcon & The Winter Soldier), Black Widow (or rather, her sister) and many other characters who are more on the gray zone of morality than on the white one.