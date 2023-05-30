Disney And Marvel Studios have stopped the production of Marvel Thunderboltswhose filming should have started shortly, due to the strike of the members of the Writers Guild of America.

Thunderbolts it is not the only work that has suffered a backlash due to the strike in progress. The TV series Wonder Manwaiting on the platform Disney+, saw its own production, which was being held in Los Angeles, halted. In addition, even the jobs on the reboot of Blade they have been suspended. Having escaped, for the moment, she remains Deadpool 3which began shooting this week.

Marvel Thunderbolts will narrate the deeds of the group of the same name, which unites some anti-heroes who find themselves working, despite themselves, for the government. The film will be directed by Jake Schreier. The cast consists of Florence Pugh as Elena BelovaSebastian Stan to interpret Winter SoldierDavid Harbor to fill the role of Red Guardian and many others. Production will restart as soon as the strike is over Writers Guild of America it will stop.