In the last month of winter, for some reason, masters of “heavy” styles have become especially active, from the patriarch of shock-rock Alice Cooper and German heroes of “metal” Accept to the young and promising The Pretty Reckless. In addition, the weather in our area was not very conducive to walking, but to playing an imaginary guitar – quite, so the choice of material for the review was obvious. Izvestia tells about the most interesting albums of February for those who might not have noticed them.

Alice cooper

Detroit stories

The 21st studio album of the great and terrible Alice could well be a passing work of a weary patriarch – or high-budget karaoke with celebrity buddies, like his records with the Hollywood Vampires – but Cooper never ceases to amaze. After the ironic stadium hard rock (there are few joint concepts at all, but Cooper succeeded) Paranormal, the singer virtually returned to his native Detroit – and created an exact copy of “the craziest rock scene that ever existed”, according to the 73-year-old master himself … Veteran producer Bob Ezrin, who made the sound for Alice back in the 1970s, was again involved in the work, the result was extremely authentic.

Listen to Detroit Stories – Alice Cooper on Yandex Music

From the very first chords of Lou Reed’s Rock & Roll to the booming volumes of Bob Seager’s final East Side Story, the listener will have a 50-minute musical journey to the “city of motors,” as Detroit is called in the USA. The city, orderly shabby by time and has long been in deep decline, – in some places there is a complete feeling that Cooper is singing not about the most powerful state in the world, but about the everyday life of some completely wild hinterland of the “republics of the former USSR” (I just got out of jail and stole wheel caps – yes, I’m a moron, “Go Man Go).

A variety of styles – from hard hard rock to unexpected power-pop (a cover of the Detroit band Outrageous Cherry Our Love Will Change the World), from the Chicago blues Drunk and in Love, which Clapton would not be ashamed of, to almost soul with $ 1000 High Heel brass Shoes – does not let you get bored and reminds of those times when rock musicians were not afraid of eclecticism (and most importantly, they knew how to handle it).

What is especially pleasing is that Cooper still skillfully articulates vocals, forcing his trademark hoarseness in the right places and, in general, does not in any way suggest that we are listening to a 73-year-old pensioner who loves to drive golf with senators from the Republican Party.

Accept

Too mean to die

Veterans of German “metal” are releasing their fifth album in their latest incarnation, with American vocalist Mark Tornillo, and, one cannot fail to notice, they sound surprisingly aggressive and fresh. The freshness, of course, is deceiving – but no one expected any special revelations from the tough men over 60 who play traditional hard rock. Nevertheless, the new release, starting with the weighty riffs of the opening of Zombie Apocalypse, rushes with the acceleration of a runaway bulldozer, sweeping away any possible listeners’ doubts in its path. Replacing founding father Peter Baltes in 2019, bassist Martin Motnik (for him this is his studio debut with Accept) works flawlessly – however, it would be strange to expect something different from a “metal army soldier” who has joined the ranks on such a crucial part of the “front”.

Listen Too Mean to Die – Accept on Yandex.Music

The producer was once again the eminent specialist Andy Sneep (the current guitarist of Judas Priest, who at various times helped with the recording of Soulfly, Kreator, Exodus, Arch Enemy and many others) climb, like his predecessor Udo Dirkschneider, into ultrasonic heights).

At the same time, the new material will definitely find a response even in the hearts of the most implacable fans of the “original” Accept – what can I say, even Dirkschneider himself speaks of the recordings of the group he left once again in 2009 with much favor. And the second place in the national charts of Germany probably says a lot – considering that we are talking about men of retirement age, playing extremely old-fashioned music. They still had to give up the top to a singing YouTuber named Katya Beauty – well, who in German lands can resist a busty blonde.

the pretty Reckless

Death by rock and roll

In fairness, blondes are still different. Take, for example, American Taylor Momsen – 27-year-old beauty in her early youth acted in films (including in such a super hit as “The Grinch Stole Christmas”), decorated the covers of FHM and Maxim, worked as a model in advertisements for famous French brands. But for more than ten years now, the main work for Taylor has become her own musical group The Pretty Reckless – and, which is extremely unusual for singing models, hard rock … What is even more unusual, unlike most of the female vocalists, Taylor really knows how to sing – and nature has pretty much endowed her with a deep contralto, capable, when necessary, to break into an almost animal roar.

Listen to Death by Rock and Roll – The Pretty Reckless on Yandex.Music

This is the fourth album by The Pretty Reckless and, perhaps, the most mature. The riff on the opening title track sounds like Black Sabbaths discovering grunge; further on, the influence of the main style of the early 1990s is felt even more strongly (in addition, the musicians of the legendary Soundgarden, Pearl Jam and Rage Against the Machine took part in the recording). Judging by the commercial success (the album set a record for the speed of sales in the week of entry), the new work was appreciated by the “boomers” and “zoomers” and “xers”, whose era clearly served as the main inspiration for Momsen. And especially note the ballad “25” – the best theme for a James Bond film, which the producers for some reason forgot to order from Taylor.

This disc would have organically listened to even a quarter of a century ago, but the language does not turn out to be called out of date – rather timeless (but very timely). And, of course, the cover of the album now looks like a perfect “slap in the face to public taste” – for which a separate respect.

Transatlantic

The Absolute Universe

For fans of progressive rock, this international quartet is something between the Politburo, the Academy of Sciences and an expert council: their names are known to everyone, their merits are undeniable, their judgments are final. Drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater) and vocalist Neil Morse (Spock’s Beard) met by chance in a Swedish studio back in 1999 and decided that good and talented people like them should play something together. For the kit, a local native guitarist Roine Stolt (The Flower Kings) was invited and bassist Pete Treuavas (Marillion) was discharged from the foggy Scotland and, voila – for the third decade they have been in the same company, periodically delighting the world with new releases. Since then, Portnoy and Morse have even managed to leave their original collectives, and Transatlantic is confidently keeping itself “in flight” (or “afloat” – the name of the collective allows such a metaphor).

Listen to The Absolute Universe: Forevermore – Transatlantic on Yandex.Music

The current album, the fifth in the history of the group, was released in three versions – a shortened 64-minute, a full one and a half hour and on Blu-Ray in a 5.1 mix (with one additional composition). As conceived by the musicians, this conceptual work tells about the “difficulties of the world in 2020” (although the first sketches were made even before the pandemic, Morse subsequently reworked the texts, bringing them closer to the agenda) … Both the short and the full versions are equally good and organic – as Prog magazine columnist Grant Moon rightly noted, these are, in fact, two equal albums, albeit with “overlapping” material. Mastery of performance and compositional tricks, as always, at stratospheric heights – that’s what a supergroup is for.

The klf

Come down dawn

Three decades ago, Bill Drummond and Jimmy Coty were not just “heroes of the moment” and authors under several pseudonyms, the most famous of which is The KLF, dance greatest hits. Extravagant Britons provoked the audience – and rather caustically commented on the reality of show business and reality in general. In 1988, they published the cult “Guide (How to Make a Hit with Ease)” – and in full accordance with its instructions (“if you know how to play a musical instrument, forget about it and sell it”) sent their own creation to the first place of the national hit -parade.

Their most commercially successful album, The White Room, was a legal nightmare – and a mockery of the very concept of copyright – in terms of the number of samples from other people’s songs used without buying the rights. Finally, In 1992, at the Brit Awards, Drummond fired blanks from a real machine gun into the audience, and through speakers, the duo’s manager announced that “The KLF had left the music business.” Which they did – the entire catalog of the band’s recordings was no longer reissued, it was also not available in streaming services.

Listen to Come Down Dawn – The KLF on Yandex.Music

Wasn’t until very recently – but at the end of last year, Drummond and Coty clearly decided that the hiatus was too long and released a compilation of their most famous singles, in a slightly remixed format. Now the turn has come to work less well-known among the general public, but no less important for the history of modern electronics. Under the name Come Down Dawn, a digital version of the 1990 disc Chill Out was released, which became almost the first experience in the field of “ambient house”.

The irreconcilable art terrorists, however, have somewhat settled down – the most impudent borrowings have been removed from the mix, the clearing of the rights to which would “eat up” the entire reissue budget. But in place the melancholic bleating of lambs, the floating sound of Graham Lee’s pedal slide guitar and Tuvan throat singing – accompanying an imaginary trip along the East Coast from New York to Mexico City at night.