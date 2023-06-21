complaintsThere has been great unrest within NU’91, the independent professional organization for healthcare professionals. Chairman Stella Salden, at the helm of the organization since 2019, has to leave immediately after a large number of complaints. Salden is dumbfounded, she tells this site. “I am surprised at the state of affairs, it is all much more nuanced.”

In recent months, numerous complaints have been received about the performance and behavior of Salden. According to the representative, employees experienced ‘a culture of fear’ and there was high absenteeism and staff turnover.

The complaints were ‘so serious and disturbing’ that the members’ council wanted an independent investigation. Salden did not agree to this, says NU’91. She declined to comment on this when asked. “But things are different than this message from NU’91 suggests. I choose not to say anything at this stage.”

In recent weeks, an irreparable breach of trust has arisen between Salden and the Members' Council. According to NU'91, this has to do with the research that Salden did not get off the ground. As a result, the complaints could not be investigated in an independent and thorough manner. The members' council then decided to break off the collaboration with Salden.

Painful moment

The sudden break comes at a painful time, all the more so because Salden was re-elected chairman earlier this year for a further four-year term. During that reappointment, complaints about her performance had not yet been received. According to NU’91, a safe working environment is high on the agenda. ‘This not only applies to the healthcare professionals represented by the professional organisation, but also to our own employees.’

Professional organization NU’91 has regularly been in the news in recent months, for example during the ongoing strikes in hospitals. Employees of those hospitals are entitled to a salary that matches the weight and responsibility of their profession, chairman Salden stated at the time. “10 percent inflation correction in twelve months is therefore not a luxury, but a necessity,” she said, among other things. After months of disagreement, negotiators reached an agreement in March.

All confidence when entering

Salden succeeded Monique Kempff in 2019, just before the outbreak of the corona crisis, who was obliged to say goodbye after the maximum of three terms. Before that, Salden was director of the Royal Dutch Organization of Midwives (KNOV). "I find passionate and proud professional groups that I will dedicate myself to with all my knowledge, experience and enthusiasm," said Salden when she took office. "I gratefully make use of the basis laid by my predecessor together with the supervisor, work organization and members."

At the time, the Supervisory Board and Members’ Council of NU’91 were ‘fully confident that Stella Salden will make NU’91 visible and influential in the coming years’.

The coming period will be used to restore the confidence of employees and to create a safe workplace. A replacement is expected shortly.