The threat is currently increasing for Jewish people in Germany. According to police statistics, the danger comes from the right – but the left also uses anti-Semitic rhetoric, warns an expert.

Augsburg – Given Germany’s history, it could be assumed that people in this country have a special awareness of anti-Semitism. But apparently even one of the most famous philosophers of today, Richard David Precht, is not sufficiently sensitized. This is the conclusion reached by the anti-Semitism researcher at the TU Berlin, Juliane Wetzel, in an interview with the Augsburg General public statements from Precht and climate activists Greta Thunberg analyzed.

Expert opinion: This is why Greta Thunberg’s statements are anti-Semitic

According to the researcher, anti-Semitism is defined as hatred against Jews, which can be expressed in many forms Augsburg General. One makes use of prejudices, i.e. stereotypes, such as a connection between money and Jews. This hatred not only affects individuals, but also the State of Israel as a whole. “This is not about legitimate criticism of Israeli politics, but often about negative prejudices that are sometimes centuries old or questioning the right to exist of the state of Israel,” said Wetzel, who also criticized Greta Thunberg’s recent statements.

During her expressions of solidarity with the people of Gaza on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the climate activist also shared calls from Palestinian organizations that question Israel’s right to exist. The anti-Semitism commissioner for the state of Baden-Württemberg, Michael Blume, called this “dualistic, wrong and trivializing terrorism”. Juliane Wetzel also classifies the statements as critical. “It’s not just about whether someone really has anti-Semitic beliefs, but also how their own statements are understood by other people,” says the researcher. Anyone who not only questions Israel’s right to exist but also wants to wipe out the state is clearly anti-Semitic, said Wetzel.

In addition, Thunberg’s climate organization, Fridays for Future, had accused the State of Israel of, among other things, “genocide”. “Anyone who tries to equate Israeli politics with the Holocaust always crosses the line into anti-Semitism,” said the anti-Semitism researcher Augsburg General in addition. This also denigrates the victims of the Holocaust. The German branch of the Fridays for Future organization had distanced itself from the statements.

Researcher on anti-Semitism among the left and “casually talked about” stereotypes by Precht

For the anti-Semitic statements about Orthodox Judaism by David Richard Precht on ZDF The expert Juliane Wetzel showed no understanding, nor for his half-hearted apology. The philosopher tried to excuse himself when his statements were criticized for “talking casually.” “He can perhaps just say something like that privately at the regulars’ table, but not as a public figure,” criticized Wetzel. “Both the unacceptable statement and the way Mr. Precht apologized indicate that he completely lacks the necessary sensitivity for this issue.”

In right-wing extremism, anti-Semitism is one of the foundations of the ideology, but not in the case of left-wing extremism. Nevertheless, there has recently been an increase in anti-Semitic statements in left-wing circles. The essence of left-wing movements is to stand on the side of people who they consider to be victims of oppression, the expert explained the background. “The left-wing ideology also includes anti-imperialism – the rejection of nations and powers that are considered oppressive,” said Wetzel zur Augsburg General. This basic attitude would then lead to anti-Semitic prejudices.

Meanwhile, anti-Semitism in society has concrete consequences for Jewish people in this country: The risk of attacks on Jewish institutions has recently increased again. Almost 90 percent of all anti-Semitic attacks and crimes come from the right-wing extremist camp, as police statistics show.