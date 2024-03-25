Suzuka and Shanghai decisive

For the first time in his career last Saturday Daniel Ricciardo was eliminated in Q1 at their home race in Australia. The Racing Bulls driver had made the cut only to have the last timed lap which promoted Kevin Magnussen to Q2 canceled (and the Dane then finished in the points behind his teammate Nico Hulkenberg).

Further highlighting Ricciardo's not-so-brilliant performances the performance of boxing partner Yuki Tsunoda, who instead, also due to the penalty to Fernando Alonso, achieved a remarkable seventh place after once again taking the Racing Bulls to Q3. This disparity in performance seems to have already put Daniel Ricciardo on the gridiron. Helmut Marko, in fact, is a great admirer of Liam Lawson, who took full advantage of the possibility of replacing the injured Ricciardo in 2023 by scoring points in Singapore.

According to what was reported by the New Zealand section of the newspaper The Herald Helmut Marko would have given Ricciardo two more races to reverse this negative trend. If Ricciardo doesn't show signs of competitiveness in Suzuka and Shanghai, Miami would already be given the chance to Liam Lawson to then play an almost complete season in F1. Helmut Marko commented on Ricciardo's performance as follows: “He's going through a difficult time. Things haven't gone so well in the last three races. He needs a car in which he feels safe and has confidence. I hope the team can give it to him so that he can match Yuki's performance“. Christian Horner instead he removed the possibility that the time has already come to make a driver change in Racing Bulls: “The season has only just started to even think about it. Ricciardo has a lot of experience, but sometimes even a little encouragement can help.”