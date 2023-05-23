The novelty of the Swedish manufacturer represents a valid solution for traveling with a sleeping space. Easy to assemble thanks to an innovative platform. Price list from 2,563 euros

It can be a “spartan” alternative to the van, which is more trendy today than ever. The new Thule approach is a roof tent that transforms every model, whether it’s an SUV or a compact, into a “second home”. A very spacious awning thanks to its flexible structure which allows it to be light, therefore without weighing excessively on the roof of the car when it is closed, and to double its surface area when opened. It has large windows on the sides and top, while the dual density foam mattress, provided, is very comfortable. The innovative mounting brackets, to be fixed to the bars, allow the awning to be installed on the car in just a few minutes. The integrated rain cover is also easily installed and removed. approach opens in suns three minutes and folds away easily. It is available in three colors and three sizes: S (at the recommended price of 2563 euros), M (3076 euros) and L (3590 euros). See also F1 | Vasseur: "Our problem is the race pace with the Hard tires"

MODULAR DESIGN — The new tent makes use of Caprockplatform with a modular design, which allows infinite combinations to transport roof tents or other accessories and is therefore perfect for travel and camping. The platform is available in numerous sizes to fit any car roof. Furthermore, it allows different mounting solutions thanks to the integrated T-slots that make it possible to attach other Thule rack systems if necessary. The crossbar adapter allows you to connect easily Caprock to existing roof rack systems. Five sizes availablefrom S to XXL.

THE BOX ON THE TOW HOOK — Thule made itself known a few months ago for the launch of Arcosan easily accessible, rigid storage box designed to provide additional cargo space in the rear of the car. Using the tow hitch to mount Arcos, aerodynamic drag is minimized and it becomes possible to carry other larger loads on the roof of the car, such as a roof tent, kayak rack or bicycle racks. Tests conducted in Sweden have verified that in some conditions the presence of the box at the rear of the car not only has a limited impact on battery or fuel consumption, but it can even decrease it. Two sizes are available: M, with a volume of 300 litres, at the recommended price of 1,878.95 euros and L, with 400 litres, at 1,947.95 euros. See also What is "Fly Emirates", sponsor of Real Madrid?