The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Thrustmaster T128 steering wheel with pedals for PC and Xbox. The reported discount is around €30 compared to the lowest recent price, i.e. 16%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price is 178.87€. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Thrustmaster T128 steering wheel with pedals is compatible with PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It has Force Feedback that improves the sensation of speed, the passage on various surfaces, bumps and impacts. This product is made under official Xbox license. The two-pedal pedal board is magnetic with patented HEART technology. It has a quick fixing system to tables and desks up to 5.5cm thick.