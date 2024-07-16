The road accident that occurred late yesterday evening, Monday 15 July, at the height of the junction was tragic. Apiro-Mergoin the province of Ancona. A 35-year-old motorcyclist lost his life, Federico Cerionifollowing the very violent head-on collision between his motorbike and a car that was passing at the time.

Fatal collision between car and motorbike: 35-year-old motorcyclist dies

The dynamics of the accident in which Federico Cerioni lost his life

Around 11pm last night, a 42-year-old woman was travelling along the highway towards Ancona on board her Dr. Red when, suddenly, it collided head-on with the Yamaha R6 led by Federico Cerioni.

The precise causes of the fatal accident are still being investigated by the Ancona Highway Police. According to initial reconstructions, however, it is assumed that the collision occurred due to the carriageway narrowing due to roadworks. The impact between the motorcycle and the car was so violent that Federico’s vehicle was thrown off the roadway. The young man, found in the surrounding vegetation, suffered very serious injuries that left him no escape.

Despite the timely intervention of the rescue team that immediately arrived on the scene of the accident, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for Federico. The man died instantly.

The driver of the car was unharmed but clearly in a state of shock and was taken to a nearby hospital for further tests.

The ongoing investigations prepared by the investigators of the State Police of Ancona will be fundamental. At the moment several hypotheses are being examined, including that of a sudden illness you hate a moment of distraction by one of the two drivers.

The results of the tests toxicological And alcoholics carried out on the woman driver will certainly provide useful information for the reconstruction of the tragic event. Likewise, any statements from witnesses present may help clarify the exact dynamics of the accident.

Condolences from the entire community

The news of the sudden and premature death of Federico Cerioni has shocked the entire community of Mergo and that of the surrounding towns. The young man, originally from Cupramontanaworked as a mechanic in a garage Spontini Majolica. A great motor enthusiast, Federico was well-known and appreciated in his environment.

The article “Thrown off the roadway” Violent crash between a motorbike and a car, the toll is tragic: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#Thrown #roadway #Violent #crash #motorbike #car #toll #tragic #happened