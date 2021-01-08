“Thrown away for four years”



NBA pros are setting standards again





Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks players kneel during the national anthem.

Photo: AP / Jack Dempsey





los Angeles NBA stars around LeBron James also sent a peaceful signal one day after the riots around the Capitol in the US capital Washington. James openly criticized US President Donald Trump.

The players and managers of the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs from the professional basketball league NBA stood on Thursday (local time) during the national anthem in a circle on the field and hooked one another by the arms before the game began.

LeBron James (36) wore a t-shirt when he went to the Staples Center at home with the words: “Do you understand now?” The sentence could also be read on his shoes during the game.

“We live in two Americas and yesterday was a prime example of that. If you don’t understand or see this, then you have to take a step back. Not just one step, but four or five or even ten steps back, “said the NBA superstar, a vehement critic of the elected US President Donald Trump, after the 109: 118 defeat against the Spurs.

“He doesn’t care about this country or his family. We saw the tweets all the way to this destruction. In the past four years we all knew, “said James and said, with a view to a division in the country and Trump’s reign, that four years have been thrown away.

In the duel between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team members of both teams went to the sidelines, formed a line and put their hands on each other’s shoulders. The referees knelt on the field. Larry Nance Jr. of the Cavs said, “Anything to do with equality and social justice is what we stand for. I couldn’t be more proud of the players, the teams and the league. “

In Washington on Wednesday there were clashes with violent Trump supporters who stormed parliament. People were also killed.

