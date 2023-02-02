Perugia – Obligation to stay and stay at home on the occasion of the Genoa matches: this is the measure applied by the investigating judge at the court of Terni to six Ligurian ultras, following the unrest erupted before the Serie B football match between Ternana and Genoa, played last year October 22nd at the “Liberati” stadium in Terni. This was reported by the prosecutor of the Republic of Terni with a note.

The investigations were conducted by the Digos of the Terni police station with the collaboration of the Digos of Genoa and the coordination of the Terni prosecutor’s office. The six ultras – aged between 23 and 54, some of them with specific precedents – are accused for various reasons of throwing blunt objects and smoke bombspossession of improper weapons, violence and threats to public officials.

“During the operations – explains the prosecutor of Terni – nine personal and home searches were also carried out, against the six fans and other people under investigation”. Searches that made it possible to seize “several items of clothing used by the suspects on the day of the football match, including a helmet and hooded sweatshirts, worn for disguise”.

With regard to the riots carried out by the Genoa fans before entering the stadium, close to the northern curve of the Terni stadium, “the investigative activity – the investigators explain – focused on the in-depth analysis of videos recorded by the scientific police of Terni. An analysis that has made it possible to reconstruct many of the violent actions carried out there and to identify the alleged perpetrators, today recipients of the precautionary order”. Among them there are those who have already been hit by the Daspo issued by the Terni quaestor.

“In particular – concludes the prosecutor of Terni – by capturing the salient moments of some of the most tense phases of the riots that took place and comparing them with each other, it was possible, with a very articulated activity, to reconstruct the probable individual responsibilities”. The investigations continue to identify other possible perpetrators of the facts.