There is no more dangerous circumstance for any pocket than having a credit card at an annual gathering of friends in the summer, a patron saint festival or at a beach bar with suggestive music. When the body and mind relax, our lives enjoy. We deserve it after a year of work and suffering. The body knows it. Even if you run the risk of paying with the card because we have run out of cash. The use of cards should be limited, to avoid surprises at the end of the month or at the height of September. It is advisable to apply some limits on its use by communicating it to the bank or through the internet. And, above all, avoid credit payment methods – even more so if they are ‘revolving’ – because the debt will accumulate and grow like an unstoppable snowball to pay for the summer party.