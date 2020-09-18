It has been more than 3 months since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Agencies like CBI, ED and NCB are investigating the matter of his death. At the same time, Sushant’s fans often share photos and videos related to him. Currently, an old video of Sushant is going viral on social media.

Smile will come after seeing video of Sushant

Sushant Singh Rajput’s video which is going viral on social media, is seen eating ice cream. Seeing Sushant’s expression in this video, you will get a smile on your face. In the video, you can see Sushant Black Golf Kaif and White Shirt and Westcoat are seen.

Sushant’s father had filed a case

On July 28, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged an FIR against 6 people including Riya Chakraborty. He was accused of manipulating his son’s money. After this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering in the Sushant case from 31 July.

NCB in the mood for action regarding Sushant case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is taking swift action in this matter. So far, the main accused in the case have taken several people, including Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty and house manager Samuel Miranda.