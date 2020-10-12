Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar is very active on social media through her photos and videos. Neha Kakkar’s name is also included in the successful singers of Bollywood. Let me tell you that Neha started her career as a contestant in the show ie ‘Indian Idol’. Neha Kakkar used to sing bhajans in Jagrat with her elder sister Sonu Kakkar in childhood. At the same time, recently Neha Kakkar’s old video is becoming increasingly viral on the Internet. In this video, Neha Kakkar is seen singing bhajans in Jagrate.

In the video, Neha Kakkar is seen singing Bhajan of Mata. Fans are commenting a lot on the old video of Singer and giving their feedback. The video has received more than 12 thousand views so far. Let me tell you, Neha Kakkar is in a lot of headlines these days with his relationship with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha Kakkar has now expressed her love on social media.

According to sources, Bollywood superstar singer Neha Kakkar is going to tie the knot with her long time friend Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet was the first runner-up in the second season of the music reality show ‘India’s Rising Star’. Recently, Rohanpreet was in a lot of discussion when he was seen in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ fame Shahnaz Gill’s show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’.

According to sources, the two are going to get married on October 24 this month. Neha Kakkar is quite famous as the judge of ‘Indian Idol’. Apart from this, Neha has given many hits to music lovers like ‘Aankh Mare’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Tukur Tukur’, ‘Kar Gayi Chul’, ‘London Thumkada’, ‘O Saki Saki’.