With the sixth generation of Mazda’s middle class, it is an either-or story. The 323F BG, the one with the flip-up lights, never existed as a GT-X or GT-R (but as a GT). So the style did not come with the necessary power and vice versa.

For the sake of completeness, we also mention that there is also a four-door and a break, although we would only recommend them if it is a financial matter. Read: it shouldn’t cost a hole.

Purchasing the above-mentioned coach variants for spare parts is also an effort that you may save, given that no panel is interchangeable between the four models. Yep, Mazda was already its idiosyncratic self even then.

Checkpoints?

That depends on what you’re looking for. If you stick to a standard 323, your only concern is rust. Be sure to lie under it and look, where possible, under carpets or speaker covers.

With a GT-X and GT-R there is more to it. Both models already existed a generation earlier, but turned out to be technically not the most reliable. The versions from ’92 are called better, especially to manual five-speed and four-wheel drive, although that does not equate to foolproof.

Because the GT-R served as a homologation model for the WRC, and as a result went through a cure at Mazdaspeed, many GT-X components were reinforced at the factory, which should make them more resistant to abuse. This does not alter the fact that an extra check of the engine and chassis is not an unnecessary luxury.

Quanto costa?

You have a modal 1.3 for less than 1,000 euros, regardless of the body shape. A GT, which comes with the same 1.8 of the -X and -R but without a turbo, should not be able to get you much more. If you are looking for the holy grail, in this case the GT-R, then you are faced with a multitude.

We found one in France for 15,000 euros, although the info suggests that this is the even more exclusive GT-Ae or a 30 kilo lighter GT-R with shorter gearbox ratios and a larger top spoiler. Anyway, you’ve lost a lot of money anyway

Alternatives?

The Nissan Sunny GTI-R is also a homologation model for the WRC, while with 227 hp it is about as powerful as the Mazda. The Nissan counts on a 2 liter for this. If money is not an issue, you can always look for a Peugeot’s Group B derivative, the 205 T16.