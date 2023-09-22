Home page World

A debate has arisen online as to whether underwear should be thrown away after a short time for hygiene reasons. Is that true?

Bielefeld – Underwear is one of the items of clothing that we change every day. As long as they aren’t worn out or shrunk and become uncomfortable, we often wear the underwear for years. Is this acceptable from a hygiene perspective?

According to an expert recommendation, it is not enough to wash underpants in hot water – they should be thrown away after a year. © imago/Westend61

Study Shows Washing Doesn’t Completely Remove Bacteria

In any case, a debate has arisen online as to whether it is enough to wash underwear in hot water or to routinely throw it away after a few months. The latter is recommended by a TikToker named Kitty Chemist, who has struggled with recurring yeast infections, which her doctor says she attributed to the age of her lace underwear. Because not all bacteria and pathogens can be removed by washing.

British intimate hygiene expert Dr. Shirin Lakhani, supports this statement: “There is some research that suggests that even washing underwear in the washing machine does not always completely rid them of bacteria such as E.coli,” she is quoted by RTL.de quoted in a report. The expert therefore recommends disposing of underwear after a year.

But on this point the expert opinions seem to differ. “These bacteria usually do not cause any health problems,” said Dr. Bernd Glassl, division manager at the Personal Care and Detergent Industry Association. V. (IKW), in conversation with the portal Utopia. “And even if the textiles were ‘germ-free’ after washing and rinsing, bacteria would still get onto the textiles when they were taken out of the washing machine by touching them with your hands,” says Grassl.

According to doctors, a certain minimum amount of organisms is required to cause disease. This is what the so-called inoculum effect means. So if a few of these germs remain after washing, it shouldn’t pose a problem to the wearer’s health.

How to properly care for your underwear

So instead of routinely throwing away underwear after a year, it’s better to take good care of your underwear. The right washing temperature for underpants depends on the number of people in the household and the material. For normally soiled laundry, low washing temperatures of 30 degrees are usually sufficient. Fine lingerie should never end up in the washing machine.

However, in the case of illnesses such as norovirus or fungal infections, the IKW recommends washing your laundry in the washing machine at at least 60 degrees and using a heavy-duty or universal washing powder. For sensitive materials such as wool or silk that cannot tolerate high washing temperatures, a hygiene conditioner is recommended in this case to kill fungi and viruses.