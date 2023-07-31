Sestri Levante – The Municipality of Sestri Levante recently implemented the campaign it called “Get rid of bad habits: you make a difference”. It’s sort of

simple decalogue, which should already be respected by everyone, but which it is useful for the administration to summarize, to remember a few simple rules, and above all good environmental education practices, «because we are all responsible, with our behaviour, for the maintenance, the decorum and cleanliness of the city. Sestri

it is beautiful – they say from Palazzo Pallavicini, and if we take care of it together it will be even more so». The Municipality therefore reminds you that when you go out with your dog you need to have a bag with you to collect solid waste and a bottle of water to disperse liquid waste. And again: baskets are not containers for

household waste, for which there are special bins, and the collection center located in via Salvi is also available. “When you’re on the beach – the campaign reiterates again – sort your waste correctly, using the appropriate bins: wherever you are, it’s important to differentiate”. The Municipality also reminds you that cigarette butts should be thrown in the ashtrays on top of the bins, not on the ground or thrown down the drains. “Let’s not ruin our beaches by throwing butts in the sand: cones to be used to put out cigarettes are available free of charge at the IAT office, the Infopoint and the Urp”.