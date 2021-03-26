Yes OK Outriders will not be available until April 1, Before that, many users will want to be able to download the game in order to avoid the wait on launch day. And knowing that it is a game that will come directly to Xbox Game Pass, the expectation that the People Can Fly game arouses is greater. The study itself has wanted to confirm that throughout Outriders pre-download on Xbox will be enabled today, being enabled at different times for the different platforms.
Through reddit, People Can Fly wanted to inform users interested in enjoying this cooperative multiplayer experience that they will be able to start downloading the game before April 1. And to this information, is added the one that exposes the schedule in which the game will be available on launch day, where in the case of Europe, You will have to wait until 6:00 p.m. CEST to be able to play it.
Here are the global release times for the Outriders, out April 1 on PS4 / PS5 / Xbox Series X | S / XB1 / Steam / Epic / GeForce Now / Google Stadia pic.twitter.com/E2lAPZRfnb
Based on the information provided for the Outriders pre-download on Xbox, Playstation and PC, we have found the following calendar for each platform:
Xbox: Preload Available Today!
PlayStation platforms: preload will begin 48 hours before launch.
Steam – We are still determining our preload options here and we look forward to sharing news about the possibility of doing so next week.
Epic Game Store: Preload is currently not possible.
And as can be seen, throughout today the pre-download of Outriders will be enabled on Xbox, which is almost an exclusivity, because on the rest of the platforms it is not known, or it will be enabled close to its launch. Information about its release, or when it will be available to play on April 1, is added to the reddit thread.
In the case of Xbox, it is expected that there will be a large number of players accessing the game on the first day, because thanks to Xbox Game Pass they will be able to enjoy many of them without any type of limit. Outriders has become a game with strong potential on Xbox consoles thanks to this addition to the subscription service and the demo, which has convinced many skeptics of the quality of this game. Outriders is “A 1-3 player drop-in drop-out cooperative shooter set in a dark and wild original sci-fi universe”, of which we have spoken extensively in recent weeks.
Outriders presents their action and available classes in their latest trailers
You already know, on April 1, Outriders will arrive on Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC. A game that will address the new generation of consoles with improvements, without reducing its performance in the previous generation.
