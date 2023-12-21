Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 21/12/2023 – 13:17

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said this Thursday, 21st, that throughout the year the government understood how technical the work of the monetary authority is, which improved the relationship between the parties after a start of the year with many criticism of the conduct of monetary policy by the President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“This was the first test of autonomy, a test in which we learned a lot, from all sides, the BC coexisting with the new government”, said Campos Neto on the day the Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI) was released.

He highlighted that with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, interaction was increasing throughout 2023. “We have a good relationship with the government and we hope the relationship improves,” he said.

Interest cycle

The president of the Central Bank reiterated that the monetary authority considers the pace of cutting the 0.50 percentage point in the Selic to be appropriate and that “upcoming meetings” mean two meetings, therefore, with a signal until March.

According to Campos Neto, inflation estimates for 2024 have practically stopped since the last meeting of the Copom Monetary Policy Committee). He reinforced that the monetary authority took a special look at service inflation and saw an improvement.

In the case of the product gap, which is super important, he highlighted that there was a slight closure, “but very marginal, not much changed”.

Argentina

The president of the monetary authority also commented that he has already spoken to Argentines, arguing that a reformist agenda creates time for countries in fiscal difficulty. He took the opportunity to emphasize that in Brazil there is also market concern about fiscal issues, but the signaling of reforms and the pursuit of these goals also have a relevant effect.

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, signed on Wednesday a series of decrees that promote deregulation of the economy, such as revocations of laws in the real estate, supply and price control sectors.