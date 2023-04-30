A member of the American Democratic Party and a political analyst who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” believes that the United States sees a “great opportunity” now to restore the map of old alliances between it and countries in Africa, those that have been shaken and changed in recent years after China and Russia attracted these countries away from influence. American.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken doubled his contacts with the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo “Hamidti”, and with the countries of the region and the African Union. This led to an agreement on a 3-day truce to reduce the intensity of the fighting that has been taking place since April 15, and then extend it for another 3 days, providing an opportunity for countries to evacuate their nationals from Sudan..

banishing “wagner”

A member of the US Democratic Party, Mahdi Afifi, to whom the current US President Joe Biden belongs, monitors the purposes facing Washington towards Sudan now:

Relations with Africa were affected by the period of Donald Trump’s rule, then the Covid 19 (Corona) crisis, and recently Biden is working to revitalize them, and he held a meeting with African leaders months ago. Washington fears that the continuation of the conflict will prepare the arrival of the Russian “Wagner” forces to Sudan, after they have expanded in some neighboring countries .

And “Wagner” is a Russian company working on training mercenaries and distributing them with contracts in places of combat, and since its emergence to support the Russian army in Ukraine in 2014, it is contracting with governments in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, under the cover of combating terrorism and supporting stability..

Washington and the European Union accuse Moscow of using “Wagner” as a tool to interfere and influence in those countries, and to exploit them economically..

Introduction to a naval base

The expert on American affairs, Dr. Kamal Al-Zoghoul, also refers to the American calculations about what the Sudanese struggle will reflect on the influence of China and Iran in the Red Sea and at the Bab al-Mandab.

He says, “We have to recall that the Red Sea is part of a maritime monitoring plan to separate China and Russia from influence on the African continent, and a station for monitoring Iranian movements. Now is the opportunity for Washington to increase its diplomatic presence, and it may extend to a military presence at a base in the sea to deter the conflicting parties in Sudan, if called for.” the need“.

In this, Al-Zaghoul points out that the presence of aircraft carriers and naval vessels on the coasts of Port Sudan “is a prelude to a naval base that may be permanent in the future. This mobile base secures a security exchange with the Djibouti base vertically towards Somalia to curb the (terrorist) youth movement, and the ability to control Bab al-Mandab Strait, and achieving a horizontal penetration towards Khartoum to rein in the Russian Wagner, and at least collect intelligence information.“.

Map alliances

These new interventions may redraw the alliances to restore their old map, according to Zaghoul: “We know that France and its interests were affected after the reduction of American forces during the era of President Trump, but the return of these forces to the region will give an opportunity for France to return to the Sahel countries (Central and West Africa) with force.”“.

In this direction, it is expected that the winning party in Sudan will turn into a full alliance with America, away from Russia and China. As a result of the solution that the United States will lead, “whether by deterrence from the Red Sea, economic pressure, or intensive diplomacy, many African countries will return to the alliance with America and French protection.”“.

Regarding the fate of Sudan’s unity, the expert on American affairs believes that Washington will support a unified Sudan, “because a divided Sudan does not serve its interests, but it wants to take advantage of the occasion before a solution.”