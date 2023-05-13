Tradition and modernity go hand in hand in the most avant-garde city in India, Mumbai. However, it does not renounce its oldest gastronomic heritage. Along with emblematic restaurants where you can try the most traditional curries, a series of bars and cocktail bars with impressive design have emerged in recent years, and even months, in several of which you can also choose a fusion dish in the most cool from the country. This is a selection of some of the most representative places that are well worth a visit to their bar, with the excuse that this Saturday, May 13, is celebrated from World Cocktail Day.

The Rose Bar at Neuma

In the heart of Colaba, the most touristy neighborhood located in the old part of Mumbai, Neuma (4 Mandlik Rd.) is a club that will hit the night scene in mid-2022. The venue occupies a beautiful, well-equipped villa where, in addition to the Rose bar , of spectacular design by the architect Ashish Shah with red lighting and a dance floor, you can dine on fusion cuisine in the Neuma restaurant, on the same floor —illuminated by bell-shaped lamps from a Shiva temple—, or on the pleasant terrace on the upper floor. The Rose’s cocktail menu includes some as original as the Fish House Milk Punchsoftened with buffalo milk, or Pistols at Dawn, based on tequila and coffee of the Indian Attikan variety. Among the clientele are the most famous Bollywood stars.

Britannia Restaurant

“I haven’t been working here for so many years, barely 83, since I started at 14,” he confessed to me. mister Boman Kohinoor while I was taking command months before the outbreak of the pandemic. The legendary owner of the Britannia restaurant (11, Ram Gulam Marg) died in 2019 at almost a hundred years of age, but his place, in the heart of the beautiful neighborhood of Fort, which is also almost a century old, continues to serve the dishes of rice with nuts and berries from Iran with chicken or lamb – a recipe created by Mrs. Kohinoor; he salli botia Persian lamb curry accompanied by chapatis (the typical Indian wheat cakes), or the Bombay duck, which isn’t really duck, but a well-fried fish from the Arabian Sea. A classic restaurant in the city that members of the Windsor family do not usually miss when they stop at Bombay to show them the letters and congratulations that the late Queen Elizabeth sent to Mr. Boman.

Colaba Social Club

Located in front of the rear façade of the glamorous hotel Taj Mahal Palacehe Colaba Social Club at Apollo Bandar is another trendy cocktail bar and bar in Mumbai’s tourist district. Among its clientele there are many modern ones who dance to the rhythm imposed by the DJ on duty and eat some spicy dishes. This is a handy spot if the early closing time of the Taj Mahal Palace bars leaves one wanting to continue the night.

Table at the Thai Pavilion, a Thai restaurant in Mumbai.

Thai Pavilion

He lovely President Hotel restaurant on Cuffee Parade, one of the main kitchen references thai in Bombay, it is ideal if you want to vary the Indian diet without straying from the Asian flavors that should mark a trip through this country. The Thai Pavilion serves excellent curries softened with coconut milk, enriched salads in its spectacularly designed beige tones with mango or papaya or the traditional soups Thai as the tom yangoong, garnished with cilantro and lime juice.

Leopold Cafe

This is a legendary establishment on the Colaba Causeway in the south of the city, in business since 1871. The Leopold cafe and restaurant, founded and still run today by Iranians who emigrated to Bombay, is the first place where the vast majority of tourists who come to the city go. And this because it works as a kind of decompression chamber to get used to the culture shock suffered by a Westerner who has recently arrived in India. The Leopold has an extensive menu of Indian, but also European dishes, so you can choose or alternate between spicy curries or sandwiches and ribeyes, omelettes masala or to the European They also serve beer, good natural juices and espresso coffee. Ideal for a good breakfast. On the walls, the Zoroastrian iconography presided over by Ahura Mazda alternates with seventies rock posters and with the marks of the bullets from the machine-gunning in the premises in November 2008, committed by a terrorist group.

Interior of the Leopold Cafe, a legendary establishment in the Colaba area of ​​South Bombay, in business since 1871. Zvonimir Athletic (Alamy)

The Eau Bar

He The Oberoi hotel bar and cocktail bar, in the business district of Nariman Point, is a must stop in the exuberant tropical night of the city. Set by a sophisticated interior design in red tones and where a metal tree sprouts in the center of the room with the branches forming an intricate iron weed, it also has the plus of its unbeatable views over the Arabian Sea from the terrace. The house cocktail is berry mimosaalthough for many clients their favorite is the Classic Martini.

taki taki

New to the Bombay scene, the restaurant, lounge and taki taki bar, in the Lower Parade district (Senapati Bapat Marg), in the heart of the south of the city, it serves Pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails in its elegant bar with Far Eastern-inspired décor: marble floors, red velvet armchairs and, in what seems to be the latest trend in the city, again lighting in subdued reddish tones.

Counter of the Taki Taki bar, in the Lower Parade district.

The Harbor

He emblematic bar of the luxurious Taj Mahal Palace hotel was the first to obtain a license to serve alcohol in the city, and his famous cocktail From the Harbor since 1933 celebrates the end of Prohibition in the United States, in memory of two sailors who that night asked the bartender to get them drunk on something strong to celebrate.

The Bombay Blazer cocktail, a Habour Bar specialty.

The result was a gin-based drink, natural fruit juice and a cognac flambé. Located in Apollo Bandar, two steps from the Gateway of India, the most classic of Bombay.

