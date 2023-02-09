Ciudad Juárez.- More than a month after the rally at the Social Reintegration Center (ceresus) number 3located in Juarez Citythe security authorities announced the existence of a secret door where they lied contraband for the interns.

This information was confirmed this week by the head of the Chihuahua Public Security Secretariat, Gilberto Loya Chavez, who explained to the local media that the door was located a few meters from the main entrance and was used to smuggle objects of various kinds.

The door described by the official is barely a meter and a half high. This was closed by the prison authorities, who received support from the Army and the National Guard to protect the vicinity of the prison.

In addition to the discovery of the small door, the Chihuahua authorities implemented an operation in Cereso number 3 and confiscated a series of objects, such as: refrigerators, microwaves, fans, televisions, shoes, clothing, and even a mechanical bull.

As if the above were not enough, the prison authorities also rescued an Egyptian cat with tattooed skin that apparently belonged to one of the inmates.

The authorities seized nearly 2,800 prohibited items at Cereso No. 3. These were destroyed by a steamroller on Monday, February 6.

Rally at Cereso 3 in Ciudad Juárez

It was in the early morning of January 1, 2023 when a rally was recorded at Cereso number 3, located in Ciudad Juárez, where 30 inmates escaped and 17 people died, including prisoners and guards.

Among the fugitives was Ernesto Alfredo Piñon de la Cruz, alias El Neto, who was the head of the criminal group known as Los Mexicles. He is also accused of orchestrating “Black Thursday” in Ciudad Juárez, during which a series of violent events took place in the border city that left 11 fatalities.