Being able to stay and work in the United States legally involves a series of procedures to obtain a green card. or permanent residence. And to obtain this permit there are various options, for example through an American relative, with a job in the territory, as a refugee status or asylum for humanitarian reasons, and through registration. Regarding this last option we are going to give all the details.

Registration is an option in Immigration Law that allows certain people who have been physically present in the United States since January 1, 1972 and who, despite the time, continue to apply for permanent residence illegal immigration status.

To obtain the green card through this process it is necessary:

File Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status. Submit two passport size photographs. Copy of a photo ID. Copy of birth certificate. Copy of the passport page with the nonimmigrant visa, if applicable. Copy of the passport page with the admission stamp, if applicable. I-94 form, check-in and check-out, if applicable. Proof of having entered the United States before January 1, 1972. Proof of uninterrupted residence since entry into the United States.

It should be noted that those who complete this procedure will later be able to request authorization to work in the United States. and an advance permit, that is, an authorization to travel outside the American Union and be admitted upon return.

Permanent residency in the United States must be renewed every 10 years. Photo: United States Secretary of State

What are the requirements that must be met to obtain permanent residence through registration?

The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared that there are certain eligibility criteria through which a person can obtain a Green Card or permanent residence through registration. These are the conditions: