There is an option for people who have lived in the US for years.
An option to obtain permanent residence in the United States
Being able to stay and work in the United States legally involves a series of procedures to obtain a green card. or permanent residence. And to obtain this permit there are various options, for example through an American relative, with a job in the territory, as a refugee status or asylum for humanitarian reasons, and through registration. Regarding this last option we are going to give all the details.
Registration is an option in Immigration Law that allows certain people who have been physically present in the United States since January 1, 1972 and who, despite the time, continue to apply for permanent residence illegal immigration status.
To obtain the green card through this process it is necessary:
- File Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.
- Submit two passport size photographs.
- Copy of a photo ID.
- Copy of birth certificate.
- Copy of the passport page with the nonimmigrant visa, if applicable.
- Copy of the passport page with the admission stamp, if applicable.
- I-94 form, check-in and check-out, if applicable.
- Proof of having entered the United States before January 1, 1972.
- Proof of uninterrupted residence since entry into the United States.
It should be noted that those who complete this procedure will later be able to request authorization to work in the United States. and an advance permit, that is, an authorization to travel outside the American Union and be admitted upon return.
What are the requirements that must be met to obtain permanent residence through registration?
The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) shared that there are certain eligibility criteria through which a person can obtain a Green Card or permanent residence through registration. These are the conditions:
- The interested party must have entered the United States before January 1, 1972.
- It is necessary to have resided uninterruptedly in the American Union since arriving in the country.
- It must be an honest person.
- You must be eligible for naturalization, that is, to obtain citizenship.
- You must not be eligible for deportation under immigration and naturalization law.
- You must prove that you have not been involved in any type of crime such as human trafficking, immoral or subversive behavior, possession or trafficking of narcotics.
