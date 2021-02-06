Although we still cannot travel as before, it does not hurt to make plans for when the situation allows it, and what better in these times of pandemic than to think about uncrowded destinations, far from cities, in the middle of nature. As the valley of theth, a national park in northern Albania, quite unknown, lonely, peaceful, which is accessed by mountain paths. One of the few places in Europe not very easy to access.

For centuries this valley lived isolated, surrounded by the huge and steep walls of the Dinaric Alps. Today he is still practically incommunicado in winter due to the snows. The best way to get there is from Shkodra, about 70 kilometers; its historic center and the Rozafa castle they deserve a visit before embarking on the journey. In this city you can rent an SUV, but it is best to make the journey in one of the rattling minibuses that make the route since they are usually driven by people from the valley. Although a road is being built, the last 25 kilometers, attractive in terms of the landscape, are a winding mountain path, with sharp curves, in which hardly a car passes: to one side, the wall; to the other, the precipice. When two vehicles intersect, you have to stop and study how and where they can be passed in order to continue on the road. It usually takes about three hours.

Upon reaching the valley the views are spectacular. Crossed by the Theth River (Lumi i Thethit), immense mountainous masses surround it, with imposing peaks like the Arapi, the Radohima and the Popluka that exceed 2,000 meters in height. This is the place where the nymphs Ora and Zana live, according to the Albanians, as María Roces, the translator of the writer, tells me Ismaíl Kadaré. The valley is covered with dense beech and pine forests with endemic flora species, such as the Wulfenia baldacci with its lilac tones. Birds of prey abound, honoring the fact that Albania, in Albanian Shqipëria, means the “land of eagles.” Everything is dotted with meadows, haystacks and varganales that line the sidewalks. The farms act as rural hotels where you can enjoy their tasty vegetables and dairy products, as well as a traditional tavë kosi, baked lamb with yogurt and rice.

The first written mention of the valley is in a document dating from 1485. At that time it had seven houses. In 1908 there were 180, according to the British anthropologist Edith durham. Currently there will be many more, which gives him that feeling of loneliness and calm, as if time had stopped. In his book High Albania (1909), Durham defined it as the “land of the living past.” His same fascination was felt by the American writer Rose Wilder Lane, daughter of novelist Laura Ingalls (author of Little house on the prairie), who came here in the twenties of the last century by car from Paris. He stayed at the kulla -Fortified house- of the current ethnographic museum on life in the mountains, as he tells in his book Peaks of Shala (1923).

Clans place

Many families in the valley are of the clan of the Shala and claim to have a common ancestor, Ded Nika. Their ancestors came here about 350 years ago fleeing from the Ottomans. Their isolation allowed them not to be Islamized like the rest of the country and to retain their Catholicism, as evidenced by the nineteenth-century stone church in the center of the valley. Traditional houses are designed to facilitate their defense. For centuries there was a lot of blood in northern Albania, due to the wars between clans and against the Ottomans, which is why the area is known as Damn Brañas. Litigation and revenge were regulated by the traditional kanun, a set of ancestral laws that ordered social and economic life. If, for example, a man was killed by someone from another clan, his relatives had to avenge him by killing the murderer or one of his male relatives. Possible victims of a gjakmarrja, or blood revenge, secluded themselves in the so-called cloistering towers, like the Kulla e Ngujimit from Theth Valley, one of the few remaining in Albania. They left when someone was killed or the dispute was resolved by paying a tribute, the exchange of a word of honor (kisses) or a marriage between clans. In litigation mediated thebajraktar, a local caudillo with police and justice of the peace functions. The driver who took us to the valley, owner of the rural house that hosted us, was bajraktar.

The most remarkable thing about the area is its impressive nature, which can be enjoyed by strolling along the river. One of its natural attractions are Grunas waterfalls, one of the highest in Albania with its 30-meter drop and a deafening roar. Also the lagoon called Blue eye (Syri i Kalter), with icy turquoise waters, fed by a waterfall, immersed in lush vegetation. From the village of Nderlysaj the uphill trail to Blue Eye passes canyons, waterfalls, stone pools, forests, bridges and wooden ladders. On the way back a Tirana beer is appreciated in the rustic picnic area of Nderlysaj, over the river and looking at the mountains.

The nights in the valley are also impressive; the zero light pollution allows you to enjoy the starry sky in all its splendor.

For lovers of trekking is the path that leads to Valbonë, about seven hours walk. We can also use it as a way out of the valley. Heading then by road to Fierzë, by boat to Koman through a steep canyon and from here drive back to Shkodra. The other possibility is to “enjoy” the way back. When we returned, people from the valley were traveling in our rattling minibus. They were going to a funeral. The night before, three men had fallen into his vehicle. It is better not to think that also the locals, who know the way, can suffer an accident and focus on appreciating the spectacular mountain scenery during the journey without looking down. The future highway will facilitate access to the valley, which undoubtedly awaits its hospitable inhabitants; but it will also make you lose that character of peace and isolation that together with its beauty are part of its charm.

Manuel Florentin is editor and author of the essay ‘La Unidad Europea. Story of a dream ‘(Anaya).

Find inspiration for your next trips in our Facebook Y Twitter and Instragram or subscribe here to the El Viajero Newsletter.