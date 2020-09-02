In a taxi, not only drivers attack passengers, but passengers also attack drivers. The State Duma is concerned about this, and from September they will again begin to discuss the issue of installing a partition to protect against attacks. Sometimes taxi drivers record inappropriate behavior on the part of customers on the DVR. Perhaps equipping taxis with cameras could also make the trip safe? Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Attack on the driver

The possibility of installing a protective partition in a taxi was already discussed in the State Duma in the spring. We intend to return to this issue at the plenary session on September 15. According to the deputy chairman of the committee of the lower house of parliament on transport and construction, Vladimir Afonsky, representatives of taxi aggregators should also take part in the discussion. He explained the need for such a bill by frequent cases of incorrect behavior of passengers and taxi drivers.

How to improve the safety of passengers recently came up with in Moscow. At the end of 2020, a system will be launched that will prohibit aggregators from transferring orders to taxi drivers who maliciously violate traffic rules and do not comply with the norms of work and rest. The idea of ​​installing a partition is more aimed at protecting the driver. Unfortunately, attacks on them are not uncommon.

Thus, in Moscow, a passenger quarreled with a taxi driver, beat him up and fled in his car. Later, law enforcement officers found the car in the courtyards near the scene.

A still from the video of a passenger attacking a taxi driver in Saratov Photo: youtube.com

In Saratov, a passenger attacked a taxi driver because of his refusal to carry a child without a child car seat. The driver Aleksey Gorokhov posted a video of the incident recorded on a video camera on his YouTube channel. The footage shows how a man calls names and beats a taxi driver. The driver stressed that during the order through the Yandex.Taxi application, the passenger did not indicate that a child seat would be required during the trip.

In Moscow, a woman insulted and tried to beat a taxi driver because she refused to take her. The driver filmed her shouting “Take me! Take me, scum! People are waiting for me, “and threatened that” now people will drive up here. ” According to some reports, she needed to get from Odintsovo to one of the Moscow fitness centers. Why the driver refused to take her is unknown. How the story ended, too.

A still from the video in which a passenger of one of the Moscow taxis insults the driver Photo: social networks

Izvestia sent a request to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs to clarify how often taxi drivers seek help after an attack by passengers, how often attacks are recorded, and cases come to court. At the time of publication of the material, no response had been received.

Only personal initiative

The last two cases became known thanks to video recorders. Auto expert, chief trainer of the expert center “Movement without Danger” Vladimir Bakharev called the idea of ​​installing cameras on all cars positive from the point of view of safety, but difficult to implement in terms of collecting and storing personal data. “Where is the data stored? Who will store the data? How long to store? How and to whom to provide? Do not forget about the law “On the protection of personal data”, which here may not play into the hands, “he said.

Photo: TASS / Alexandra Mudrats

In addition, it is unlikely that the state will allocate money to install video cameras in all taxis. “Again the question, at whose expense. Today taxi prices are at the level of profitability. Drivers will ignore any attempts at additional encumbrances, ”said Pavel Stennikov, head of the public relations department of the Maxim taxi service.

Partitions raise questions

Experts are divided over the need for a protective partition in a taxi. The press service of the Citymobil company supports the innovation. But they believe that the presence of security partitions in the taxi cabin should not be mandatory, but an additional option that is paid separately (like a child seat or transportation of pets). So the passenger himself will be able to choose which car he wants to drive at a particular time.

The press service of the company “Vezet” told Izvestia that the structures of the car partitions do provide for protection from aggressive manifestations of the passenger or driver, but stressed: “Any obligation related to material investments will create additional obstacles for legal carriers.”

Pavel Stennikov called the issue of installing partitions difficult. “There is a large share of rental taxi cars in Moscow, they are specially purchased and leased for these needs. With some probability, you can experiment with them. But in the country as a whole it is impossible, since in the regions more than 90% of drivers work in private cars, which are used for taxis and for family trips, ”he said.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Evgeny Odinokov

According to the coordinator of the “Blue Buckets” movement Pyotr Shkumatov, there is no point in the partition that covers only the driver’s back. But if you install a partition, then only one that separates the entire rear space. And only in those cases when a vehicle – a taxi – belongs to a taxi company and is operated only in a taxi, and when the vehicle’s resource is exhausted, it is disposed of.

In addition, the expert recalled the existence of a large number of passengers who sit in the front seat next to the driver, because they are corny rocked in the back seat.

Independent auto expert Dmitry Popov named two reasons not to install a protective partition in the car. “Firstly, the presence of any object in the driver’s path in the rear-view mirror distorts the distance, distorts the gaze. Secondly, the presence of any foreign objects prone to deformation and breakage during an accident is also not welcome in the cabin. Imagine that this plexiglass broke during an accident and the fragments caused serious injuries to the driver and passenger. Cars use a three-layer windshield – triplex, which is glued to a special film and in the event of an accident does not split into large pieces, but crumbles into small dust, ”he said.

Auto expert Igor Morzharetto does not at all consider an acute problem with an attack on taxi drivers. “Large stationary [перегородка]like in China, it just “eats” the front seat. I think that this topic is not very relevant for us, ”he told Izvestia.

Photo: Depositphotos

Yandex.Taxi officially refrained from commenting on the initiative.

Two types of fences

Even if you put a partition, then you need to understand which one. There are two types of designs. One is a full-size bulkhead that separates the front seats. “People often travel with a company, a family with children, with luggage. The transverse solid partition will leave passengers only the back row, and in the case of an installed child seat, only one free seat for an adult. Accordingly, such physical restrictions will not suit passengers, it will be impossible to use the service the way they need it, ”Stennikov noted.

The second option is a partial partition that covers only the driver’s seat. Auto expert Vladimir Bakharev is sure that it is necessary to start installing partitions with precisely these types of structures that protect the driver’s neck and back.

Aggregators on the lookout

Now aggregators can protect the driver from the aggressive passenger themselves. In the Maxim company, in the event of a conflict between a passenger and a driver, the service makes sure that they no longer meet on orders. According to Pavel Stennikov, drivers who cooperate with the taxi ordering service are safer than those who pick up customers. This is because you can always track who ordered the taxi and where they went. Service managers inform drivers how to avoid conflict and how to behave correctly in an emergency situation. Drivers have the right to refuse the order if the passenger behaves inappropriately. In the event of an emergency, the company responds promptly and interacts with law enforcement agencies.

Photo: Izvestia / Andrey Ershtrem

Citymobil records all complaints of drivers about the behavior of passengers, conducts internal investigations of accidents and can block a passenger for systematic inappropriate behavior without the possibility of recovery in the service.

The “Lucky” company has a “live” support service, which allows you to process every request about an accident or other non-standard situation. “Accordingly, we have the ability to quickly respond to any incidents on the roads and provide legal information to help the driver or passenger,” the press service of the company said.

Taxi aggregators also have a passenger rating. And they can choose themselves whether to take such a client or not, the chief-trainer of the Movement Without Danger expert center noted.

However, Pavel Stennikov stressed: “There is no way to prevent an attack on a driver. In a situation of real threat to life, most often there is no way to press the panic button in the application. ” In his opinion, the personal safety of citizens depends, among other things, on the prevention of offenses by law enforcement agencies, the desire to comply with the laws, upbringing, and the ability to value one’s own and other people’s lives.

Passenger article

If the passenger attacks the driver, then he must be punished depending on what offense he committed. According to lawyer Dmitry Zatsarinsky, the passenger’s actions are evaluated in accordance with the Code of Administrative Offenses and the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

“One situation is if a passenger just quarreled with the driver and inflicted minor blows on him. This could qualify as light bodily harm. [ст. 115 УК РФ «Умышленное причинение легкого вреда здоровью]… And quite different if he uses some kind of weapon. This will be hooliganism, Art. 213 [УК РФ]… If, under the threat of using a knife or a pistol, he steals or tries to steal the driver’s money, it will already be robbery and criminal liability for this is quite serious – up to 10 years in prison, ”the lawyer said.